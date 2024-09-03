Honda Car India offers major discounts across entire range

Published Sep 03, 2024

Benefits across Honda cars include three years of free maintenance and cash discount

Honda City gets the biggest benefit ranging up to 1.14 lakh

Honda City now comes priced from 12.08 lakh (ex-showroom)

Honda Amaze sedan gets benefits ranging up to 1.12 lakh

Amaze also comes with a cash discount

Amaze's price now starts from 7.62 lakh, down by 30,000 compared to the pre-discount pricing of the sedan

Honda City Hybrid gets benefits up to 90,000

Elevate has received benefits up to 75,000

With these benefits, Honda hopes to see a sales boost ahead of festive season
