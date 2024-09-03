Benefits across Honda cars include three years of free maintenance and cash discount
Honda City gets the biggest benefit ranging up to ₹1.14 lakh
Honda City now comes priced from ₹12.08 lakh (ex-showroom)
Honda Amaze sedan gets benefits ranging up to ₹1.12 lakh
Amaze also comes with a cash discount
Amaze's price now starts from ₹7.62 lakh, down by ₹30,000 compared to the pre-discount pricing of the sedan
Honda City Hybrid gets benefits up to ₹90,000
Elevate has received benefits up to ₹75,000
With these benefits, Honda hopes to see a sales boost ahead of festive season