Honda Rebel 500 launched in India with a price tag of 5.12 lakh. Check details

Honda Rebel 500, the premium cruiser motorcycle from the Japanese two wheeler maker has been launched in India with a starting price of ₹5.12 lakh, ex-showroom. To be retailed through the company’s BigWing Topline dealerships, the bike will be available exclusively in Gurugram, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, with deliveries commencing from June 2025 onwards.