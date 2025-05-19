HT Auto
Honda Rebel 500 Launched In India With A Price Tag Of 5.12 Lakh. Check Details

Honda Rebel 500 launched in India with a price tag of 5.12 lakh. Check details

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 19 May 2025, 12:03 PM
To be retailed through the company’s BigWing Topline dealerships, the Honda Rebel 500 will be available exclusively in Gurugram, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, with deliveries commencing from June 2025 onwards.
The Honda Rebel 500 has been launched at ₹5.12 lakh
The Honda Rebel 500 has been launched at ₹5.12 lakh
Honda Rebel 500, the premium cruiser motorcycle from the Japanese two wheeler maker has been launched in India with a starting price of 5.12 lakh, ex-showroom. To be retailed through the company’s BigWing Topline dealerships, the bike will be available exclusively in Gurugram, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, with deliveries commencing from June 2025 onwards.

