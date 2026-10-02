Honda Two-Wheelers posts 24% growth in September; 34.40 lakh units sold in H1, FY27

Japanese automaker Honda recorded total sales of 34.40 lakh units during H1, FY27 (April-September 2026), registering 15 per cent year-on-year growth compared to 29.93 lakh units sold during H1, FY26 (April-September 2025).

Honda recorded 15% growth in H1 FY27 sales to 34.40 lakh units, while September sales rose 24% year-on-year to 7.06 lakh units, driven by domestic demand and exports

Additionally, domestic sales during H1, FY27 (April-September 2026) stood at 30.44 lakh units, up 13 per cent year-on-year from 26.82 lakh units sold during H1, FY26 (April-September 2025). Notably, exports stood at 3.96 lakh units during H1, FY27, up 27 per cent year-on-year from 3.11 lakh units exported during H1, FY26.

Honda Two-Wheelers September 2026 Performance

In September 2026, Honda recorded total sales of 7.06 lakh units, registering a growth of 24 per cent year-on-year, compared to 5.68 lakh units sold in September 2025.

In addition, the domestic sales stood at 6.36 lakh units in September 2026, registering 26 per cent year-on-year growth compared to 5.05 lakh units sold in September 2025. Exports stood at 69,498 units in September 2026, recording an 11 per cent year-on-year growth compared to 62,471 units exported in September 2025.

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The company continues to boast a wide range of products consisting of the Activa 110, Dio 110, Activa 125, Dio 125, Shine 100, Shine 100 DX, SP125, Shine 125, Livo, Hornet 2.0, Unicorn, CB125 Hornet, CB350, CB350 H’ness, CB350 RS, NX200 and NX500, among others.

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