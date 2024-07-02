Honda offers monsoon deals and surprise gifts on car purchase. Check details

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) has announced 'Honda Magical Monsoon' campaign to celebrate the monsoon season. This month-long promotion, running from July 1st to 31st, offers a range of benefits and assured gifts on the purchase of any Honda car.

Applicable at all authorised Honda Cars dealerships nationwide, the 'Honda Magical Monsoon' campaign aims to make car buying during the monsoon season

Applicable at all authorised Honda dealerships nationwide, the campaign aims to make car buying during the monsoon season a more rewarding experience. It covers Honda's entire lineup, including popular models like the Amaze, City, Elevate, and the City e:HEV hybrid variant.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Honda Amaze 1199 cc 1199 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 7.20 - 9.92 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Honda Elevate EV ₹ 18 Lakhs View Details Honda Elevate 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 11 - 16 Lakhs Compare View Offers Honda City Hybrid 1498 cc 1498 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 19 - 20.55 Lakhs Compare View Offers Honda City 1498.0 cc 1498.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 11.82 - 16.35 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Honda HR-V 1198 cc 1198 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 14 Lakhs View Details

While specific details of the campaign benefits may vary depending on state regulations, customers can expect attractive offers on all Honda cars. Additionally, the campaign promises assured prizes worth up to ₹75,000, adding an element of surprise and excitement to the purchase process.

Also Read : Now get Honda cars with CNG, however with a twist. Here’s how

Test drives conducted during the campaign period come with the chance to win surprise gifts, further incentivizing potential buyers to experience Honda vehicles firsthand. It's important to note that these special offers are stacked on top of any ongoing regular monthly promotions Honda might have for its car models.

"The monsoon season brings a sense of freshness, and Honda's special offers aim to amplify this experience for our customers," said Kunal Behl, Vice President of Marketing & Sales at Honda Cars India Ltd.

Declining sales for Honda Cars

Honda Cars India (HCIL) reported mixed sales performance for June 2024. Domestic sales dipped slightly by 5 per cent to 4,804 units compared to 5,080 units sold in June 2023. This follows a similar trend from May 2024, where domestic sales were 4,822 units.

Also Read : Honda Elevate, Amaze and City get offers up to ₹1.15 lakh. Check details

However, HCIL saw significant growth in exports. June 2024 recorded an increase of 135 per cent year-over-year, with 4,972 units exported compared to 2,112 units in June 2023. This is a positive sign for the company's efforts to expand its international presence. Looking at month-over-month figures, both domestic sales and exports declined slightly. In May 2024, HCIL exported 6,521 units, while domestic sales stood at 4,822 units.

First Published Date: