Honda City, Amaze, Jazz and more on offer; special financing scheme announced

1 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2021, 12:18 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Honda is looking at making the most from the semi-urban and rural sectors, apart from urban centers, to achieve a spurt in sales.

Honda Cars India on Tuesday announced it has entered into a partnership with Bank of Maharashtra and will offer affordable finance schemes on its entire range of vehicles which includes fifth and fourth-generation Honda City, Amaze, Jazz and WR-V.

Called ‘Maha Super Car Loan’, customers from different income groups like salaried employees, those who are self-employed, professionals, businessmen and agriculturists, among others, may be able to avail better deals than before.

Part of festive celebrations, Honda believes that the partnership will further bolster sales' prospects. “This tie-up with the Bank of Maharashtra will strengthen our efforts to offer affordable and accessible personal mobility solutions to a diverse set of valued customers," said Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director for Marketing and Sales at HCIL said. “With a wide network of Bank of Maharashtra and Honda’s advanced technology product range, this partnership will mutually benefit each other and result into deeper penetration of the market."

Honda had previously announced discount offers worth up to 1 lakh in order to bolster sales. The company is looking at making the most from the semi-urban and rural sectors, apart from urban centers, to achieve a spurt in sales.

  • First Published Date : 26 Oct 2021, 12:18 PM IST
