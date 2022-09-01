Hero Motocorp reports sales of 462,608 units in August 2022

The sales figures of Hero Motocorp has increased in August 2022 but the exports have fallen.

Hero Motocorp on Thursday reports sales of 462, 608 units in August 2022. When compared to August 2021, Hero Motocorp sold 453,879 units and in July 2022 the sales figure stood at 445,580 units. So, the sales figures have been increasing. The company is expecting that they would grow in the future considering the healthy growth in the country's GDP and the upcoming festive season during which many people buy new vehicles.

The sales figures include 430,799 units in August 2022 of motorcycles as compared to 420,609 units sold in August 2021. In August 2022 the sales of scooters declined to 31,809 from 33,270 in August 2021.

In terms of year-on-year growth, Hero Motocorp sold 1,804,324 units of motorcycles in FY'22 and 2,158,381 units of motorcycles in FY'23. The number of scooters sold in FY'23 was 1,40,000 and in FY'22 the number stood at 128,460.

In August 2022, Hero Motocorp sold 450,740 units and exported 11,868. When compared to the previous year's August, the sales figure was less at 431,137 units but the exports were higher at 22,742 units.

The sales figure for FY'23 is also higher at 2,298,381 units as compared to the previous year when the sales figure was 1,932,784 units. The domestic sales figure has reduced to 2,209,590 as compared to the previous year's 1,801,052. The domestic sales figure has increased in FY'23 to 2,209,590 units whereas last year it stood at 1,801,052 units. The exports did reduce from 131,732 units to 88,791 when FY'23 is compared to FY'22.

Hero Motocorp also launched its resale platform “Wheels of Trust" in a phygital avatar. Launched earlier, the Xpulse 200 4V Rally Edition was sold out immediately so the manufacturer has decided to reopen the bookings for the motorcycle as they work on a new batch. Hero Motocorp has already delivered the first 100 units of Xpulse 200 4V Rally Edition at an event held in Bengaluru.

