Hero MotoCorp reports a profit of 1081 crore in Q4 FY25. What supported this growth?

Hero MotoCorp has reported a strong financial performance for the quarter and full fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. The company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹1,081 crore for the March quarter (Q4 FY25), marking a 6 per cent year-on-year increase compared to ₹1,016 crore in the same period last year.

With this performance, Hero MotoCorp retained its position as the market leader for the 24th consecutive year, closing both FY25 and calendar year 2024 at the top of the domestic two-wheeler industry. It attributed this robust growth to rising demand in the premium motorcycle and scooter segments, as well as the growing traction of its electric vehicle (EV) portfolio. Strong export performance, outpacing broader industry trends, also played a key role in the overall growth.

Also Read : Hero XPulse 210 deliveries begin from new Premia dealerships

Revenue from operations in Q4 FY25 rose 4 per cent YoY to ₹9,939 crore, up from ₹9,519 crore in the March 2024 quarter. Hero MotoCorp also recorded its highest-ever annual revenue and profit after tax (PAT) in FY25. Total revenue from operations reached ₹40,923 crore, an 8 per cent increase over FY24, while PAT surged 17 per cent YoY to ₹4,376 crore.

Hero Motorcorp: Exports and product expansion

In its annual report released earlier at the end of FY25, Hero MotoCorp had registered significant gains in exports. It announced that it had shipped 2,87,429 units during FY 2024-25, a 43 per cent rise over the last fiscal. This increase is an indication of the company's overall plan to deepen its global presence.

Also Read : ⁠Hero HF 100 receives OBD-2B compliance, priced at ₹60,118

The group diversified its ICE and EV offerings in the year with the introduction of a number of new models. These were the Xtreme 250R, Xpulse 210, Destini 125, Xoom 125 and Xoom 160, and the VIDA V2 electric scooter. The introductions are designed to address both commuter and premium segments, as well as move deeper into the electric vehicle market.

Hero retailed 4,35,828 units alone in March 2025 and the company logged 54,45,251 retail sales for the financial year. On the wholesale end, the company shipped 5,899,187 units in the course of a year. In March 2025, there were 549,604 units shipped to dealers, a 12 per cent year-on-year jump from last year in the same period.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: