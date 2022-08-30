Genesis scores highest for tech innovation in 2022 JD Power Tech Index Study

HT Auto
The JD Power 2022 US Tech Experience Index (TXI) Study measures how effectively each automotive brand offers technologies in the market.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Aug 2022, 08:22 AM
Genesis shared the study was based on responses from about 84,165 owners of new 2022 model-year vehicles who were surveyed after 90 days of ownership. (Genesis)
Genesis shared the study was based on responses from about 84,165 owners of new 2022 model-year vehicles who were surveyed after 90 days of ownership.

Hyundai's premium arm Genesis won the highest rank in the JD Power 2022 US Tech Experience Index Study. Genesis earned the top spot in the innovation index by scoring 643. This means that the brand offers an ample number of advanced technologies across its product lineup. This is the second consecutive year that Genesis acquired the top position in this study.

Chief Operating Officer of Genesis Motor North America Claudia Marquez said that as a brand, Genesis takes pride in providing the latest technology to its customers. “We are glad that the study’s results recognize our commitment to implementing technologies focused on improving our customers’ driving experience," added Marquez.

(Also read | Hyundai to build new EV factory in Georgia )

The JD Power 2022 US Tech Experience Index (TXI) Study measures how effectively each automotive brand offers technologies in the market. This parameter is measured on a 1,000-point scale. The index mainly combines the level of adoption of new technologies by automotive brands followed by execution. The latter examines how much owners like the technologies and the number of issues they face while using them. The study analysed 35 technologies which are divided into four categories namely convenience, emerging automation, energy and sustainability, and infotainment and connectivity. The technologies which are classified as advanced are only award eligible.

(Also read | Genesis X Speedium Coupe Concept previews future EV designs of the company )

Genesis shared the study was based on responses from about 84,165 owners of new 2022 model-year vehicles who were surveyed after 90 days of ownership. The study was conducted from February through May this year.

Along with keeping up with technology, Genesis is also focusing on its electrification plans. An earlier report stated that Genesis declared to bring seven electric vehicles by 2030. It will launch its final internal combustion engine car in 2025.

First Published Date: 30 Aug 2022, 08:22 AM IST
TAGS: Genesis Hyundai
