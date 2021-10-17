Fuel prices hiked again on Sunday, petrol crosses 111 in this city

Petrol and diesel prices have been increased again on Sunday, for the fourth consecutive day. This comes as the 16th price hike for petrol and 19th for diesel since the oil marketing companies have started hiking the fuel prices after breaking the three-week-long hiatus in September.

Since then, petrol and diesel rates have gone up by ₹4.30 a litre and ₹5.6 per litre respectively. Prior to that, the petrol price was hiked by ₹11.44 a litre between May 4 and July 17. The diesel rate had also gone up by ₹9.14 a litre during this period.

With the latest price surge, a litre of petrol now costs ₹111.77 in Mumbai, while diesel in the city is priced at ₹102.52 per litre. Petrol and diesel prices in Mumbai have been increased by 34 paise and 37 paise respectively on Sunday.

In Delhi, a litre of petrol and diesel now costs ₹105.84 and ₹94.57 respectively,35 paise up from Saturday. This is the fourth consecutive time when rates of petrol and diesel in the national capital have been increased by 35 paise.

While the petrol rate in most of the country is already above ₹100 a litre mark, diesel prices too have crossed the mark in a dozen states and union territories. Diesel prices have crossed the century mark in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chattisgarh, Bihar, Kerala, Karnataka and Ladakh.

Petrol is currently selling at around ₹110 a litre in many cities across the country. In Bengaluru, a litre of petrol and diesel prices are currently ₹109.53 and ₹100.37 respectively. In Hyderabad, a litre of petrol and diesel now sell at ₹110.09 and ₹103.08.

Both petrol and diesel are currently priced at ₹106.43 per litre and ₹97.68 per litre respectively in Kolkata. In Chennai, petrol and diesel cost ₹103.01 per litre and ₹98.92 per litre respectively.