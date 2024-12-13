Ford Ranger pick-up truck scores 5 stars in Latin NCAP crash test

Ford Endeavour-based pick-up truck Ranger has been crash-tested by Latin NCAP. It scored five stars in the crash test. In adult protection, the pick-up truck scored 93 per cent and in child occupant, the pick-up scored 90 per cent. The pedestrian protection score was 75 per cent and safety assist was 92 per cent.

In frontal impact, the protection offered to the driver and passenger's head and neck was good, driver and passenger’s chest showed adequate protection. The driver’s and passenger’s knees showed good protection. The driver’s tibias showed adequate protection while the passenger’s tibias showed good protection. The footwell area was rated as stable. The bodyshell was rated as stable and it is capable of withstanding further loadings.

The side impact showed head, abdomen, chest and pelvis protection was good. In side pole impact, the head and pelvis protection was good, while abdomen and chest protection was adequate. The seat showed marginal protection to the adult's neck. The car proved to meet the rear impact structure requirements. The car offers Autonomous Emergency Braking which performs well and it meets Latin NCAP availability requirements.

Ford Ranger that was tested was equipped with front airbags, belt pretensioners, belt loadlimiter and knee airbag. There is also curtain airbags, ISOFIX mounts, Electronic Stability Control and seatbelt reminders.

(Read more: Ford faces two recall probes in this country as carmaker combats quality woes)

Ford in India

Back in September, Ford announced that they will recommence operations at a manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu, India, marking a potential return to a market it had previously exited three years prior. The company has submitted a letter of intent to the state government, following discussions between the chief minister of Tamil Nadu and Ford regarding the resumption of manufacturing for export purposes.

Ford ceased domestic car production in India in 2021 due to challenges in increasing sales volumes and subsequently halted exports in 2022, thereby withdrawing from the world's third-largest automotive market, which is primarily led by Asian competitors.

Presently, Ford has a workforce of 12,000 in Global Business Operations located in Tamil Nadu, with projections indicating an increase of 2,500 to 3,000 jobs over the next three years. Alongside the engine manufacturing facilities in Sanand, India stands as Ford's second-largest salaried employee base globally. Further information about the type of manufacturing and other details will be disclosed in due course, says Ford.

