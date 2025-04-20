EU may ban carbon fiber in cars by 2029 over health and environmental concerns

In what may prove to be a turning point for the auto industry, the European Union is expected to designate carbon fiber as a dangerous substance for cars. A report by Carscoop stated that a recent draft change to the End of Life Vehicles (ELV) Directive - an EU law governing the recycling of vehicles and environmental sustainability - included new regulations which could limit the use of carbon fiber in the next generation of vehicles produced in Europe.

Carbon fiber has been historically valued throughout the aerospace, wind energy, and high-performance automotive engineering industries for its incredible strength-to-weight ratio: it is lighter than aluminum, and yet stronger than steel. However, this high-utilization material carries significant drawbacks, mainly cost and complexity of manufacturing.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet 2999.0 cc 2999.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 1.30 Cr Compare View Offers Maserati MC20 3000.0 cc 3000.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 3.69 Cr Compare View Offers BMW X4 2998 cc 2998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 96.20 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Toyota bZ4X 72.8 kWh 72.8 kWh 405 Km 405 Km ₹ 70 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe 2024 1950 cc 1950 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 65 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Lexus LBX 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 45 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

Also Read : The magnesium crisis is real. European motorcycle makers facing the crunch

Recently, automakers - especially in the EV space - have continued to use carbon-fiber in their designs to offset weight from the large battery packs used in EVs. Lightweighting is considered a key aspect of improving range and handling of EVs and suggests a growth in usage of carbon-fiber materials for the foreseeable future. Analysts believe that the global carbon fiber market could swell from approximately $5.48 billion in 2024 to in excess of $17 billion by 2035.

Why the EU might ban it?

So why is the EU targeting carbon fiber now? The issue lies in the disposal process. When carbon fiber—usually combined with resin—is discarded, it can release microscopic filaments into the air. These particles can interfere with industrial equipment and, more alarmingly, pose health risks by irritating human skin and mucous membranes.

This environmental and health concern has prompted EU lawmakers to take a hard look at its long-term impact, possibly making Europe the first region to label carbon fiber as hazardous within the auto sector.

A global ripple effect

If enacted, the proposed regulation could have a significant impact on major carbon fiber manufacturers, most notably, Japanese players Toray Industries, Teijin, and Mitsubishi Chemical. These three companies account for more than half of the entire global market, and a sizable proportion of their automotive business is related to Europe. Brands like McLaren, which constructs entire supercar chassis from carbon fiber, may also face major challenges adapting to new standards.

Also Read : Beyond supercars: Lamborghini enters NFT world with carbon fibre from space

Not immediate, but inevitable?

The proposed regulation wouldn’t take effect until 2029, giving automakers and suppliers a few years to adapt. Still, as the world has seen with sudden policy shifts like recent U.S. import tariffs, change can arrive swiftly and disruptively.

Whether or not this proposal becomes law, it signals a clear shift in Europe’s focus toward stricter sustainability—and automakers will need to prepare for a future where even advanced materials like carbon fiber face tighter scrutiny.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: