HT Auto
Home Auto Cars Beyond supercars: Lamborghini enters NFT world with carbon fibre from space

Beyond supercars: Lamborghini enters NFT world with carbon fibre from space

These five carbon fibre squares with QR codes introduced by Lamborghini will link to an exclusive digital artwork.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Jan 2022, 09:23 AM
Lamborghini has built the NFTs with carbon fibre that travelled to the International Space Station.
Lamborghini has built the NFTs with carbon fibre that travelled to the International Space Station.

Italian supercar brand Lamborghini has entered the world of non-fungible tokens or NFT's by launching 'Space Key', which is claimed to have been built with carbon fibre that went to the International Space Station in 2019. The carbon fibre was used there in some joint research projects, claims Lamborghini.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Lamborghini Huracan (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 3.22 Cr*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Lamborghini Urus (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Urus
3996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 3.1 Cr*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Lamborghini Huracan Evo (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan Evo
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 3.22 Cr*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Lamborghini Huracan Sto (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan Sto
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 4.99 Cr*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 3.54 Cr*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

Now the automaker has added QR codes to those five squares of carbon fibres, linking them to an NFT.

(Also Read: Lamborghini to unveil four new models this year, begins preparation for hybrids)

NFTs are basically identifying fingerprints for digital media. These five carbon fibre squares with QR codes introduced by Lamborghini will link to an exclusive digital artwork. However, the nature of the digital media connected to these Lamborghini NFTs isn't known yet.

The luxury high-performance car brand is expected to reveal more information about the NFTs soon, including what kind of unique art is at play and the name of the artist behind that. Lamborghini is also expected to reveal the details of the auction house selling these items. With this move, the automaker has joined the current NFT trend.

Speaking about the NFTs introduced by the Italian carmaker, Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann said that these digital tokens come embodying the legacy of innovation that is a deeply rooted part of the automaker's DNA.

"As a leading company for carbon fibre composite materials within the automotive sector, we pushed boundaries two and a half years ago with the joint research project in space. Now entering the metaverse is again proof of Lamborghini always setting sail for new horizons. The NFT world has been calling to us, and we are excited about engaging with this very passionate and innovative community," Winkelmann further added.

Interestingly, Lamborghini was teasing some space-age teasers with its supercars on social media for the last couple of weeks. Clearly, the supercar brand was teasing at the space-return NFTs.

First Published Date: 19 Jan 2022, 09:23 AM IST
TAGS: lamborghini supercar luxury cars
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Mahindra joins hands with Hero Electric to manufacture electric two-wheelers
Mahindra joins hands with Hero Electric to manufacture electric two-wheelers
Toyota Hilux to launch in India tomorrow: Price expectation
Toyota Hilux to launch in India tomorrow: Price expectation
Pre-bookings for all-new 2022 Lexus NX 350h SUV opened
Pre-bookings for all-new 2022 Lexus NX 350h SUV opened
Tata Tiago CNG, Tigor CNG launched. Price, specs and mileage details here
Tata Tiago CNG, Tigor CNG launched. Price, specs and mileage details here
Here's how much you have to pay for one-way trip on Mumbai-Nagpur expressway
Here's how much you have to pay for one-way trip on Mumbai-Nagpur expressway

Help us with your basic details!

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city