Electrified deliveries: Flipkart deploys 10,000 EVs to its delivery fleet

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 11 Nov 2024, 19:36 PM
Flipkart has deployed 10,000 EVs to its delivery fleet in line Climate Group’s EV100 initiative

In an effort to reduce environmental impact, Flipkart has introduced over 10,000 electric vehicles (EVs) into its delivery network, advancing its commitment to fully electrify last-mile logistics by 2030. This gradual EV rollout has been underway for several years, aligning Flipkart with the Climate Group’s EV100 initiative, which encourages large corporations to shift to clean energy and reduce carbon emissions.

Flipkart: Increasing efficiency with EVs

The adoption of EVs has brought notable efficiency gains, according to Flipkart. Compared to traditional fuel vehicles, EVs have reduced last-mile delivery costs per order and improved delivery speeds by 20 per cent. This shift, Flipkart noted, is about more than meeting sustainability targets—it’s about rethinking operational efficiencies for a cleaner and faster delivery process.

Flipkart: Targeting key cities

Around 75 per cent of Flipkart’s EV fleet is currently focused in major cities such as Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Chennai. Flipkart is also moving to address infrastructure challenges for EV expansion beyond Tier-1 cities.Aspartofthis goal, Flipkart hascollaborated with the Adani Groupandinstalled 38 dedicated charging stationscarrying 190 chargers acrossvarious Tier-2 cities.

The infrastructure aims to ensure a smoother transition to EVs in cities with emerging delivery needs, facilitating a more accessible EV ecosystem.Hemant Badri - SVP, Group Head of Supply Chain, Customer Experience & Re-commerce Business, Flipkart Group, said,"By pairing the EV fleet with investments in charging infrastructure, we are not only driving operational excellence but also setting a benchmark for sustainable practices in the industry at large."

Nishant Gupta, Head of Sustainability at Flipkart, explained that , to maintain and boost the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in India, various ecosystem interventions are essential. With strategic alliance through the Climate Group’s EV100 initiative, alongside partnerships with leading OEMs, EV service providers, charging infrastructure partners, financing bodies, and manpower agencies, Flipkart is confident on achieving a fully electric last-mile delivery fleet by 2030.

First Published Date: 11 Nov 2024, 19:36 PM IST
TAGS: flipkart electric vehicle
