Zomato partners Zypp Electric to deploy one lakh electric scooters

EV-as-a-service platform Zypp Electric has partnered with Zomato for deploying one lakh electric scooters for last-mile mobility by 2024. Under the association, the company will also provide delivery partners to Zomato for the last-mile deliveries in various cities across the country. The company claims to have already put more than 13,000 electric vehicles on the roads.

The aim of the partnership is to reduce carbon emissions by up to 35 million+ kg and achieve more than one crore deliveries through its electric vehicles by 2024. This association is a part of a larger plan of Zomato to go completely electric by 2030 as part of its commitment to ‘The Climate Group’s EV100’ initiative. On the other hand, with over 50 major clients, Zypp Electric is trying to transform the delivery and ride-sharing industry.

Zypp Electric's clients currently include Zomato, Swiggy, BigBasket, Amazon, Flipkart, Zepto, Blinkit, and many other e-commerce websites with EV solutions as well as delivery partners. Their Internet of Things enabled electric scooters provide a desirable solution for last-mile logistics.

Last year, Zypp Electric partnered Alt Mobility to deploy 15,000 electric two-wheelers in order to facilitate last mile deliveries across the national capital. With this partnership, Zypp's fleet size will increase by three times in the current financial year and will help offset approximately 18 million kgs of carbon emissions annually.

As the popularity of electric vehicles increase in the city, electric vehicle leasing has emerged as the most viable solution for commercial fleet electrification for Zypp and other B2B logistic companies and aggregators. The push also comes from Delhi government's recent draft of the Delhi Motor Vehicle Aggregator Scheme.

