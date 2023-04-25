HT Auto
Home Auto News Zomato Partners Zypp Electric To Deploy One Lakh Electric Scooters

Zomato partners Zypp Electric to deploy one lakh electric scooters

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Apr 2023, 18:15 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

EV-as-a-service platform Zypp Electric has partnered with Zomato for deploying one lakh electric scooters for last-mile mobility by 2024. Under the association, the company will also provide delivery partners to Zomato for the last-mile deliveries in various cities across the country. The company claims to have already put more than 13,000 electric vehicles on the roads.

File photo of Zypp Electric's e-scooter used for representational purpose only
File photo of Zypp Electric's e-scooter used for representational purpose only
File photo of Zypp Electric's e-scooter used for representational purpose only
File photo of Zypp Electric's e-scooter used for representational purpose only

The aim of the partnership is to reduce carbon emissions by up to 35 million+ kg and achieve more than one crore deliveries through its electric vehicles by 2024. This association is a part of a larger plan of Zomato to go completely electric by 2030 as part of its commitment to ‘The Climate Group’s EV100’ initiative. On the other hand, with over 50 major clients, Zypp Electric is trying to transform the delivery and ride-sharing industry.

Zypp Electric's clients currently include Zomato, Swiggy, BigBasket, Amazon, Flipkart, Zepto, Blinkit, and many other e-commerce websites with EV solutions as well as delivery partners. Their Internet of Things enabled electric scooters provide a desirable solution for last-mile logistics.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric One (HT Auto photo)
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric One
₹74,000 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Merico Electric Merico Evanka (HT Auto photo)
Merico Electric Merico Evanka
₹62,505 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Odysse Electric Evoqis (HT Auto photo)
Odysse Electric Evoqis
₹1.5 - 1.57 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Prevail Electric Elite (HT Auto photo)
Prevail Electric Elite
₹1.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Prevail Electric Finesse (HT Auto photo)
Prevail Electric Finesse
₹99,999 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Prevail Electric Wolfury (HT Auto photo)
Prevail Electric Wolfury
₹89,999 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Last year, Zypp Electric partnered Alt Mobility to deploy 15,000 electric two-wheelers in order to facilitate last mile deliveries across the national capital. With this partnership, Zypp's fleet size will increase by three times in the current financial year and will help offset approximately 18 million kgs of carbon emissions annually.

As the popularity of electric vehicles increase in the city, electric vehicle leasing has emerged as the most viable solution for commercial fleet electrification for Zypp and other B2B logistic companies and aggregators. The push also comes from Delhi government's recent draft of the Delhi Motor Vehicle Aggregator Scheme.

First Published Date: 25 Apr 2023, 18:14 PM IST
TAGS: Zomato Zypp Electric
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
75% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 329 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 789 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city