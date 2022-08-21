HT Auto
Using pressure horns or modified silencers? You may end in trouble

Many people suggested Delhi Police to take action against modified headlamps and high-beam usage as well.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Aug 2022, 10:37 AM
The modified silencer is a menace for many people in several cities.
The modified silencer is a menace for many people in several cities.
The modified silencer is a menace for many people in several cities.
The modified silencer is a menace for many people in several cities.

The Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday said that it has launched a special drive to penalise motorists who use pressure horns and modified silencers in their vehicles. PTI reports that a fine of 1,000 will be imposed on violators, as modifying silencers come under registration certificate violation.

The Delhi Traffic Police took to Twitter to inform people about the drive. "Starting today, #DelhiTrafficPolice shall be penalising those who use pressure horns and modified silencers in their vehicles. #DelhiMeinShorNahi," reads the tweet. The report further claims that action against the rule violators was already being taken. However, the focus will now increase. Challans will be issued to those found creating noise pollution by violating the norms and using pressure horns or modified silencers, a police official said to the news agency.

Delhi Traffic Police reportedly also said that they would interview doctors and ask them about the ill effects of noise pollution. "We will air the interview to educate people so that they stop using modified silencers and pressure horns," said a police officer.

After the drive started and Delhi Traffic Police tweeted about it, many people took to the micro-blogging site to laud the city police's decision and also gave suggestions regarding other issues. A user wrote, "Pls do same for modified Headlights and high beam usage". Another user tweeted, "Good. Please conduct a drive against those who ride on footpaths and also those who ride/drive wrong side."

First Published Date: 21 Aug 2022, 10:34 AM IST
traffic rule
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

