HT Auto
Home Auto News Delhi Govt Launches Training Program For 50 Women Cab Drivers

Delhi govt launches training program for 50 women cab drivers

The driving skill training program for women cab drivers will open up new employment avenues for women.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Aug 2022, 10:12 AM
File photo used for representational purpose only
File photo used for representational purpose only
File photo used for representational purpose only
File photo used for representational purpose only

The national capital's Lt Governor V K Saxena has launched a training program for 50 women cab drivers in the city in order to increase the ratio of female drivers in the public transport sector. The LG also flagged off 40 electric cabs with women drivers behind the wheels at the event held at the Institute of Driving and Traffic Research (IDTR) at Sarai Kale Khan. The event was attended by East Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and other senior officials.

During the event, Saxena said that driving training of women drivers was in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for women empowerment. He added that independence would remain incomplete without the “economic freedom" of women or their self-dependence.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki S-presso (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹4.25Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.79Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.89Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹7Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.4Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.49Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | Delhi govt defers relaxations in automated driving test tracks)

The driving skill training program for women cab drivers will open up new employment avenues for women and make them self-reliant. "I am hopeful that the public transport sector in Delhi will have 50 percent of women drivers in coming years," Saxena said.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The training cost will be borne in 50-50 proportion by the Transport Department and the cab aggregators. The trained women drivers will be taken in the fleet of the aggregators who have sponsored them. Under the program, 1,000 women will be given training and assured employment in the next one year.

The women availing this scheme can register directly with the transport department or they can be roped in by private cab aggregators. Saxena also lauded electric car fleet aggregator Blu Smart for roping in women drivers and while these cars would contribute to environment protection, the women cab drivers will ensure the safety of female passengers.

First Published Date: 16 Aug 2022, 10:10 AM IST
TAGS: driving cab aggregators
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Hyundai Venue have been two leading competitors of each other in the sub-compact SUV segment of the Indian market. These two sub-compact models also rival the likes of Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet along with Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. 
In pics: Venue vs Brezza - which sub-compact SUV would you choose?
File photo of BMW logo. (Used for representational purpose )
BMW says will roll out 15 fully-electric models by end of 2022
Ferrari SP Monza 1 (in pic) and Ferrari SP Monza 2 are counted in the list of some of the most desirable vehicles in the world.
Expensive Ferrari supercars set to be even more expensive. Blame it on inflation
File photo use for representational purpose only
Over 52,000 road accidents occurred under 'hit and run' category in 2020
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the construction site of Tesla gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin.
Elon Musk antics may be turning owners, would-be Tesla owners away

Trending this Week

Hoisting India's national flag wrongly on private vehicles is a punishable offence under the India Flag Code.
Why displaying national flag wrongly on car or bike could land you in jail
The S-CNG version of Swift is offered only in two variants. 
Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG launched at 7.77 lakh
New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.
Maruti Suzuki opens booking for new Alto K10
A glimpse from a short video on Ola Electric's upcoming electric car shared by Bhavish Aggarwal, its CEO, on social media. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@bhash)
Ola Electric confirms debut of its first electric car ahead of Independence Day
This upcoming Bajaj and Triumph motorcycle, which is likely to rival Royal Enfield bikes, was recently spotted testing in United Kingdom. (Photo courtesy: MCN)
Bajaj, Triumph working on new Royal Enfield rival, leaked ahead of debut

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Ola S1 electric scooter: Key facts
Ola S1 electric scooter: Key facts
What you see is what you'll get: Anand Mahindra on upcoming 5 electric SUVs
What you see is what you'll get: Anand Mahindra on upcoming 5 electric SUVs
Ola Electric car: Five key factors to note
Ola Electric car: Five key factors to note
Delhi govt launches training program for 50 women cab drivers
Delhi govt launches training program for 50 women cab drivers
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV interior teased, launch on October 16
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV interior teased, launch on October 16

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city