Delhi govt launches training program for 50 women cab drivers

The national capital's Lt Governor V K Saxena has launched a training program for 50 women cab drivers in the city in order to increase the ratio of female drivers in the public transport sector. The LG also flagged off 40 electric cabs with women drivers behind the wheels at the event held at the Institute of Driving and Traffic Research (IDTR) at Sarai Kale Khan. The event was attended by East Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and other senior officials.

During the event, Saxena said that driving training of women drivers was in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for women empowerment. He added that independence would remain incomplete without the “economic freedom" of women or their self-dependence.

The driving skill training program for women cab drivers will open up new employment avenues for women and make them self-reliant. "I am hopeful that the public transport sector in Delhi will have 50 percent of women drivers in coming years," Saxena said.

The training cost will be borne in 50-50 proportion by the Transport Department and the cab aggregators. The trained women drivers will be taken in the fleet of the aggregators who have sponsored them. Under the program, 1,000 women will be given training and assured employment in the next one year.

The women availing this scheme can register directly with the transport department or they can be roped in by private cab aggregators. Saxena also lauded electric car fleet aggregator Blu Smart for roping in women drivers and while these cars would contribute to environment protection, the women cab drivers will ensure the safety of female passengers.

