Delhi to Jaipur in 3.5 hours. But how much will it cost?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the Sohna-Dausa stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. The new highway claims to bring down travel time between Delhi and Jaipur to 3.5 hours. As of now, the travelling time stands near to five hours. So, it has come down significantly. This stretch spans 245 kilometres and is an alternative to the busy Delhi-Jaipur Expressway. The stretch is a crucial part of the 1,380-kilometre-long Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, which is one of the crown jewels of the road network in India.

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway has a maximum speed limit of 120 kmph for light vehicles. The heavy vehicles have a lower speed limit. The toll price and toll collection date have not yet been decided but it is expected that the toll will be charged at ₹2.19 per km. Having said that, once the next phase of the highway is opened, the rates will be increased and revised. The maximum toll of about ₹50 will be charged from Sohna to the Western Peripheral loop, as the 19 km long section has the highest structure expenditure

The Sohna-Dausa stretch of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway covers 160 km in Haryana and passes through Gurugram, Palwal and Nuh districts. It covers 11 villages in the Gurugram district, seven villages in Palwal and 47 villages in the Nuh district. It was built at the cost of ₹12,150 Crore and the stretch is directly connected with the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, from DND to Jaitpur, from Jaitpur to Ballabhgarh and from Ballabhgarh to Sohna.

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will pass through six different states, which are Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra. The expressway will connect key cities like Delhi, Kota, Indore, Jaipur, Bhopal, Vadodara and Surat. Once completed, this is going to be the longest expressway in India, and it will benefit 13 shipping ports, eight large airports and eight multi-nodal logistics parks across the country.

