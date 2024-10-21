Delhi brandishes this traffic campaign once again in bid to battle air pollution

It is that time of the year once again when air pollution levels have deteriorated to ‘Very Poor’ levels in the national capital of Delhi. And with every indication that the Air Quality Index will fall to far worse levels in the days and weeks to come, the AAP government here on Monday rolled out its campaign to urge motorists to switch off their vehicles at traffic signals.

Dubbed ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign, this measure is aimed to curb tailpipe emission from vehicles that are stationary at traffic signals across the city. While not the first time that the campaign has been brought out by the government here, its urgency is as much this time around as in years gone by.

The campaign was launched by Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai at the ITO crossing with volunteers tasked with holding placards urging motorists to turn their vehicles off while waiting for the signal to turn Green. Many of them, as well as the minister, were also seen distributing roses to motorists in a bid to get their attention. "As we all know, pollution is increasing, and it is unfortunate that the people of Delhi not only bear the brunt of pollution from within the city but also from neighbouring states. With winter approaching, pollution levels are expected to rise further," Rai said, as per news agency PTI. “It is essential to reduce pollution from all sources, and today, we are launching the 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign to reduce emissions from vehicles. Every person in Delhi crosses at least 10 to 15 red lights a day, which leads to significant pollution if engines are left running."

Are vehicles the real villains in Delhi's battle against pollution?

Multiple factors are blamed for Delhi's toxic air quality in the run up to - and during - the winter months. From stubble burning in neighbouring states to lack of wind and even Delhi's geographical location are pointed at with accusatory fingers. Pollution from vehicles also impacts overall air quality although there is no consensus among experts on the share of each of these factors in increasing pollution.

A recent study by IITM Pune concluded that vehicle pollution has the biggest share - 14.3 per cent - in worsening air quality in Delhi, followed by around 11 per cent by pollution caused in Noida, up to 10 per cent by pollution in Ghaziabad and 1.3 per cent from stubble burning in adjoining states. The study also stated that up to 44 per cent of the pollution is caused ‘by unknown sources.’

So can the vehicle count in Delhi be blamed for the pollution in the city? Yes, but not entirely. The country's capital has a huge vehicular population but the density is lower at 261 vehicles per kilometre when compared to Mumbai (2,300), Chennai (1,762), Kolkata (1,283) and Bengaluru (1,134). The number of private vehicles also fell to 20.7 lakh units in 2023, a decline of 38.8 per cent from March of 2021. This is largely due to the Supreme Court order which bans diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years, and enforced by the Delhi Transport Department.

And yet, coupled with all other factors which wreck air quality in the city, vehicular pollution remains a cause and a concern. In the past, the Odd-Even traffic management system has also sought to ration the number of vehicles that ply on Delhi roads on any given day but its viability has been repeatedly questioned. In the same vein, many critics also question the impact that the 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign in the battle against air pollution.

