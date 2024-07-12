Getting a PUC certificate in Delhi. Here’s how much you need to pay

The Delhi government has revised the pollution-checking rates across two, three, and four-wheelers with immediate effect

The decision to revise the rates was taken to keep up with the rising costs of pollution checking services

The PUC rates have been revised after 13 years in the national capital

The pollution-checking charges for petrol, CNG or LPG for two and three-wheelers have increased from 60 to 80

The cost for four-wheelers has increased from 80 to 110, a hike of 30 

Diesel vehicles face the maximum increment from 100 to 140 for PUC certificates

A PUC certificate needs to be renewed every six months for two and four-wheelers

The fine for an expired PUC certificate stands at 10,000 in Delhi

PUC certificates are applicable for all vehicles, except EVs
