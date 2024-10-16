Citroen showcased its future C5 Aircross as a concept, Take a look

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Oct 16, 2024

Citroen displayed its C5 Aircross concept at the Paris Motor Show 2024

Citroen C5 Aircross Concept comes with sleek LED headlamps and an aerodynamic design

The concept is made on built on the Stellantis group's STLA Medium platform which allows it to have multiple fuel options

The engineers of Citroen's design say that the fluid design is incorporated to enhance the efficiency of the vehicle

These design elements help the vehicle to reduce friction and help with increasing the electric range by up to 30 kms

The rear features LED tail lamps and Citroën's 'light wing' design making the car look future-ready

The front features Citroën's new logo and a distinct three-point light signature which makes the car look wider

The concept gets a length of 4.65 meters and a height of 1.66 meters, this is larger than the current model

The interiors of the Citroen C5 Aircross Concept have not been unveiled as yet but the manufacturer aims to make it spacious and convenient
