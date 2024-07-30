Planning to buy a CNG car? Here are most fuel efficient options available

With growing urban pollution opting for greener fuel alternatives like CNG or electric vehicles is crucial. Major automakers like Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Hyundai, and Toyota offer factory-fitted CNG options, providing improved fuel efficiency and reduced emissions compared to traditional petrol or diesel models.

CNG vehicles excel in range extension thanks to their dual fuel setup. They seamlessly switch between petrol and CNG, optimising fuel consumption. When running on petrol, the engine operates as usual. However, in CNG mode, the petrol injectors are disabled, and CNG is directly introduced into the combustion chamber. This efficient process delivers substantial fuel savings.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG The Maruti Celerio stands out as a top contender for best mileage CNG cars due to its exceptional fuel efficiency. Equipped with a 998 cc CNG engine producing 55 bhp and 82 Nm torque, it delivers an impressive 34 km/kg mileage. This compact hatchback offers a blend of comfort and convenience with features like power steering, power windows, alloy wheels, and a multi-function steering wheel. Safety is prioritised through ABS, airbags, and fog lights. The addition of Maruti's SmartPlay Studio infotainment system in some models enhances connectivity and entertainment options.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR CNG The Maruti Wagon R is a compact hatchback known for its practicality. It offers a spacious interior and good fuel efficiency, particularly in its CNG variant. Powered by a 998 cc engine producing 56 bhp and 82 Nm torque, the Wagon R delivers an impressive 34.1 km/kg mileage. Its spacious cabin and ample boot space cater to family needs, while safety features like ABS, EBD, and dual airbags provide peace of mind. The Wagon R's tall boy design enhances visibility and manoeuvrability, making it a suitable choice for urban driving. With low maintenance costs and good resale value, it presents a compelling option for budget-conscious buyers.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 CNG The Maruti Alto K10 is a compact hatchback known for its fuel efficiency. The CNG variant offers good mileage and a relatively affordable price point. Maruti Alto K10 is the most affordable CNG car one can buy with an average mileage of 33.85 km/kg. Its engine produces 40.3 bhp of power and 60 Nm of torque. The car's tank capacity allows it to hold up to 60 litres and the S-CNG kit has a leak proof design for safety. The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 also comes with basic features like power windows, power steering, and safety equipment such as ABS and airbags. While interior space is limited, it provides sufficient room for occupants. The Alto K10's popularity is attributed to its low running costs and the extensive Maruti Suzuki service network.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG The Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG is a sedan offering a balance of fuel efficiency and comfort. Powered by a 1.2-liter engine, it delivers decent performance for city driving. The Dzire sub-compact sedan is another good option with fuel efficiency of up to 31.12 km/kg. It is available in the VXI and ZXI variants of Dzire. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire comes with features like CNG fuel level indicator, micro-switch for safety while CNG fuel filling is in process and NGV receptacle for quicker CNG refuelling. Additionally, the sub-compact sedan also gets climate control, a touchscreen infotainment system, and standard safety equipment like ABS and EBD. While not the most fuel-efficient CNG car on the market, it provides a comfortable driving experience.

