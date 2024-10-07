HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Crude Oil Price Drops As Traders Watch For Israeli Response To Iran Strike

Crude oil price drops as traders watch for Israeli response to Iran strike

By: Bloomberg
| Updated on: 07 Oct 2024, 06:48 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Brent slipped below $78 a barrel after jumping the most since January 2023 last week, while West Texas Intermediate was near $74.
Oil
Brent slipped below $78 a barrel after jumping the most since January 2023 last week, while West Texas Intermediate was near $74. (REUTERS)
Oil
Brent slipped below $78 a barrel after jumping the most since January 2023 last week, while West Texas Intermediate was near $74.

Oil opened the week lower as the market waited to see if Israel would retaliate against Tehran for a missile attack last week, with President Joe Biden discouraging a strike on Iran’s crude fields.

Brent slipped below $78 a barrel after jumping the most since January 2023 last week, while West Texas Intermediate was near $74. Biden said on Friday that he didn’t know when an Israeli response would come, but “I’d be thinking about other alternatives than striking oil fields."

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
BatteryCapacity Icon39.2 kWh Range Icon452 km
₹ 23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Ekuv100 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Ekuv100
BatteryCapacity Icon40 kWh Range Icon150 Km
₹ 8.25 - 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 10.69 - 18.69 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Honda City Hybrid (HT Auto photo)
Honda City Hybrid
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 19 - 20.55 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra S204 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra S204
₹ 12 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mg Gloster (HT Auto photo)
MG Gloster
Engine Icon1996 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 38.80 - 43.87 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Iran’s attack on Israel has raised fears over an all-out war in the Middle East and prompted a flurry of action in the options market. Still, questions about the demand outlook — especially from the No. 1 importer China — and oversupply continue to hang over the market.

The Middle East remains on edge, with Israel sending troops back into northern Gaza over the weekend and keeping up aerial attacks and limited ground manoeuvres in Lebanon. Iran’s oil output has returned to almost full capacity and could be vulnerable as tensions escalate.

Options markets for oil continue to retain their bias toward bullish call options — which profit buyers when futures gain. A gauge of implied volatility for Brent rose to the highest in almost a year. Money managers have also added more net-long positions for Brent.

Oil is likely to price in a sustained geopolitical premium until the conflict between Israel and Iran is resolved, JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysts including Natasha Kaneva said in a note. Attacking Tehran’s energy facilities wouldn’t be the preferred course of action, they said.

Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, raised its main oil price for buyers in Asia by a greater-than-expected amount, while simultaneously cutting prices of all grades exported to the US and European markets.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 07 Oct 2024, 06:48 AM IST
TAGS: Petrol price diesel price oil price Petrol diesel

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.