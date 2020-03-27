Coronavirus fallout: Suzuki Motor Gujarat extends plant closure till April 14

Maruti Suzuki India has said Gujarat-based Suzuki Motor Gujarat Pvt Ltd (SMG) will extend its plant shutdown till April 14 pursuant to the lockdown announced in the country.

Following the latest government directive on the COVID-19 situation, SMG will be extending plant shutdown till April 14, 2020, MSI said in a regulatory filing.

Earlier, the company had announced to temporarily suspend production till March 31, 2020.

SMG manufactures cars on a contract basis for MSI.