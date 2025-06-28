HT Auto
CNG cars get relief from latest Delhi govt action against old petrol and diesels

CNG cars get relief from latest Delhi govt action against old petrol and diesels

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Jun 2025, 16:26 PM
  • End-of-Life vehicles will be denied fuel at petrol and diesel pumps and impounded on the spot, but CNG cars are exempt for now.

Delhi Traffic Police advisory
The Delhi government is enforcing a strict ban on refuelling and operating End-of-Life (EoL) vehicles, which will mark one of its biggest moves to tackle air pollution in the capital city. Starting July 1, 2025, diesel cars older than 10 years and petrol cars older than 15 years will be denied fuel at all fuel pumps in Delhi and subject to immediate seizure. The government has additionally stated that CNG cars older than 15 years are currently excluded from this ban and will not be denied fuel.

These vehicles will be identified using Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras at the fuel pumps and will be impounded on the spot. Once seized, EoL diesel and petrol cars will be towed to a scrapping facility, said Niharika Rai, Delhi Transport Commissioner. Violators can, however, pay a fine and submit an affidavit in order to retrieve their vehicles. The new rules are to be enforced by joint teams of the Delhi Traffic Police, the transport department, and municipal bodies, stationed at pumps fitted with ANPR cameras.

Also Read : Delhi govt to provide subsidies to promote electric vehicles through new EV policy, says CM Rekha Gupta

The revised statement of purpose (SOP) issued by the Delhi government states, “CNG vehicles shall not be denied fuel," adding that the ban applies strictly to diesel and petrol vehicles matching the specified criteria.

How do ANPR cameras work?

In a joint press conference on Friday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said that these vehicles will be identified using Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras installed at fuel pumps across the city. As a car enters the pump, the system captures the number plate and scans the VAHAN portal for registration details, fuel type and age. If the car gets flagged as an EoL vehicle, the fuel operator at the pump will receive an alert to deny service.

These ANPR cameras are currently installed at 498 fuelling stations across Delhi, including 116 CNG pumps. While EoL CNG cars are exempt from this ban and will not be denied service, their PUC checks will still be conducted.

First Published Date: 28 Jun 2025, 16:26 PM IST
