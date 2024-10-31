Choose the right tyre: A comprehensive guide to decipher tyre specifications

If your tyres need a change but you don't know which one to go for or which is the correct one for your specific needs then you must educate yourself before you go shopping. Tyres are more than just the rubber parts that meet the road; they are complex pieces of technology essential for safety, comfort and performance. When shopping for tyres, it helps to know terms like size, width, profile and different types.

Tyre sizes

You can find the size of a tyre written on the side wall which faces outward when they are installed on a vehicle. The marking on the tyre looks something like ‘205/55 R16 91V.’ Each number and letter mentioned in this marking has a specific meaning. To elaborate:

‘205’

The first, usually a three-digit number denotes the width of the tyre in millimetres. Technically, it refers to the distance from one sidewall to the other. The width of a tyre width affects the vehicle’s grip, handling and fuel efficiency. Wider tyres typically offer better grip and stability, especially at higher speeds, but may slightly reduce fuel efficiency due to increased rolling resistance. Narrower tyres are better for fuel efficiency and can be beneficial in wet or snowy conditions as they cut through water more easily, reducing the risk of hydroplaning.

‘55’

The second number after a slash, usually in two digits is the profile of the tyre. Profile means the height of the sidewall which can also be calculated from the edge of the wheel's alloy or rim to the outer circumference of the tyre. This is expressed as a percentage of the tyre’s width. So if the number here is ‘55’, it means that the tyre's height is 55 per cent of its width. The tyre profile (or aspect ratio) is important because it impacts the ride comfort and handling characteristics. High-profile tyres (those with a higher aspect ratio) have more sidewall height, which can absorb road shocks better, providing a more comfortable ride. Low-profile tyres (those with a lower aspect ratio) have less sidewall height, which may improve handling but can make the ride stiffer since they absorb less impact from bumps.

‘R’

This letter stands for ‘Radial construction’, which is the standard type of construction for modern passenger car tyres.

‘16’

The two-digit number after the letter R is the diameter of the wheel (or rim size) in inches, which tells you which wheel size the tyre fits on. If you have a 17-inch wheel then you can only fit a tyre with a 17-inch size on it.

‘91’

The last two-digit number on a tyre is usually the load index of the tyre denoting the load that a tyre can handle. However, this is also subject to the condition of your tyres including the age, fitting and recommended pressure.

‘V’

The last letter on your tyre is the maximum speed rating of your tyre. Different letters universally refer to different speeds that a tyre can handle under the conditions. You must choose a rating which is a little more than the maximum speed of your vehicle just to be safe. Given below is a chart of what each rating denotes:

Rating Speed (in kmph) L 120 M 130 N 140 P 150 Q 160 R 170 S 180 T 190 U 200 H 210 V 240 W 270 Y 300

Understanding these numbers can help you choose the correct tyre for your vehicle.

Types of tyres

Tyres come in various types, each designed for specific driving conditions or requirements.

Summer tyres

Summer tyres are optimised for warm, dry and mildly wet conditions. They provide excellent grip and handling but may harden in very cold temperatures, reducing effectiveness.

Winter tyres

Winter Tyres are made from softer rubber that remains flexible in cold conditions, they feature deep tread patterns to improve grip on snow and ice. They are not suitable for warm weather as they wear out quickly.

All-season tyres

All-season tyres are a hybrid option designed to perform reasonably well in both summer and winter conditions. They’re a good choice for mild climates but may not offer the same grip as specialised summer or winter tyres.

Performance tyres

Performance tyres are developed for high-speed driving, they offer superior handling, braking and grip. Often used in sports cars, these tyres prioritise performance over comfort or fuel efficiency.

Off-road tyres

Off-road tyres get deeper tread patterns for enhanced grip on dirt, sand and gravel. These tyres are ideal for SUVs and vehicles frequently driven on unpaved roads.

Run-flat tyres

Run-flat tyres allow you to drive a limited distance even after a puncture, providing a level of convenience and safety. However, they may be more expensive and give a stiffer ride.

