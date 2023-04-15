HT Auto
You could be fined for driving with poor-quality tyres on this new expressway

Car owners could now face a fine for driving with poor-quality tyres on the recently inaugurated Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg or the Mumbai-Nagpur expressway. According to recent reports, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) and the Regional Transport Office (RTO) are doing fitness checks of the vehicles, which includes checking the life of the tyres.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Apr 2023, 15:29 PM
The Mumbai-Nagpur expressway has been designed to handle higher speeds with a speed limit of 120 kmph (Twitter/Devendra Fadnavis)
The Mumbai-Nagpur expressway has been designed to handle higher speeds with a speed limit of 120 kmph

The move to check the tyre quality emerged after a recent spate of accidents on the Mumbai-Nagpur expressway which were linked to overspeeding. The high-speed corridor allows a speed limit of 120 kmph, which means the car needs to be in optimal shape to safely go the distance. While the MSRDC and RTO are conducting fitness checks, they will soon start handing out fines as well, which could go up to 20,000.

Reports suggest that over 100 patrolling staffers have been deployed across the Samruddhi Mahamarg expressway to check these vehicles. An official announcement regarding the fines is yet to be made. The Mumbai–Nagpur Expressway is a 701 km-long access-controlled expressway that connects the two major cities in the state. It travels through 10 key districts including Nagpur, Wardha, Amravati, Washim, Buldhana, Jalna, Aurangabad, Nashik, Ahmednagar and Thane.

The Indian road infrastructure is rapidly improving and several new expressways are sure to play a key role in increasing connectivity throughout the length and breadth of the country. These expressways are designed to allow vehicles to be driven at higher speeds, which means it’s all the more important to ensure your car is fit to do those speeds at all times.

First Published Date: 15 Apr 2023, 15:29 PM IST
TAGS: Samruddhi Mahamarg expressway Mumbai Nagpur expressway poor quality tyre fine safer roads for India car tyre checks car maintenance
