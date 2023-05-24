With improved highways, India needs global standard vehicle tyres: Nitin Gadkari

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari highlighted the need for international standard vehicle tyres, which will be in sync with the improved highways and speed, reports PTI. The minister reportedly said that the Indian government would prepare new norms for the tyre manufacturers, which will ensure a reduced number of accidents due to tyre bursts. Gadkari also said that the government would prepare this guideline after consulting with the tyre manufacturing industry.

Over the last few years, the central government has been taking various measures to increase the safety of the vehicles. In a bid to increase road safety, the latest move could be a tyre manufacturing standard, which Nitin Gadkari has hinted about. While reviewing the progress of the Amritsar-Jamnagar Expressway construction, the union minister said that vehicle speed has improved across the country with the improved highways. The tyres should be built in sync with international standards that can withstand the performance requirement. "Vehicle speed has improved with the improved highways in the country, so now we will have to make tyres of international standard. We will soon make norms as per the requirement of international standard tyres so that there is no accident due to tyre burst," Gadkari added.

The minister further said that 32 such highways are being built that come with improved speed. While the speed will increase due to the construction of these roads, the quality of tyres should be higher as well. "Because now 32 such highways are being built, so not only will the speed increase, but naturally, we will also look at the quality of the tyres," said Gadkari.

Speaking about the construction of the roads, he said that the work of the 917-kilometre-long six-lane economic corridor in Rajasthan would be completed by October this year. He also said that in Rajasthan, 93 per cent of 550 kilometres of the 637-kilometre six-lane economic corridor has already been completed at a cost of ₹15,000 crore. This corridor will pass through 15 districts of Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana and Gujarat.

