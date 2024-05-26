Cyclone Remal: Things to do and not to do to keep your car safe

Cyclone Remal has been making headlines across India over the last few days. The cyclone is expected to turn into a severe cyclonic storm in the next few hours, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. The storm is expected to turn severe before landfall between the West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts on Sunday night. During the storm, the coastal regions of West Bengal, as well as Kolkata and its surrounding districts, will experience wind speed of about 120 kmph, gusting to 135 kmph, when the storm makes windfall on Sunday midnight.

Also Read : How to file a vehicle insurance claim for cars, two-wheelers damaged by floods: A step-by-step guide

While people need to care for themselves during the storm to keep themselves safe and protected, cars also need such protection. Here are some quick tips to follow about things to do and things not to do to keep your car safe during the storm.