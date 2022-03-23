Chennai Super Kings jersey for IPL 2022 revealed, complete with TVS branding

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) recently unveiled the team jersey for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 tournament, complete with the TVS Eurogrip tyres' branding on the front. The association between TVS and CSK is expected to give the automotive component brand maximum visibility during the course of the T20 cricket tournament which starts from March 26 with the four-time champions taking on Kolkata Knight Riders.

The official CSK jersey for IPL 2022 gets four stars to highlight the four IPL titles won by the team. It also gets a camouflage on the shoulder blades as a mark of respect for the Indian armed forces. The trademark roaring lion logo is on the front left corner of the shirt with TVS Eurogrip coming in as a principal sponsor. “This is a high impact partnership, as big as it gets within the IPL opportunities. TVS Eurogrip is all about high performance, quality tyres and Chennai Super Kings similarly have been consistently delivering high performance," said P Madhavan, Executive VP for sales and marketing at TVS Srichakra. “We believe this synergy in values would certainly lead to winning strides for both partners. We are in a growth phase and with the champions by our side, we are looking to catapult our brand recall, salience and hence business to the next level."

