Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto News Chennai Super Kings Jersey For Ipl 2022 Revealed, Complete With Tvs Branding

Chennai Super Kings jersey for IPL 2022 revealed, complete with TVS branding

TVS Eurogrip, makers of tyres for two and three-wheelers, are the principal sponsors of Chennai Super Kings for IPL 2022.
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on : 23 Mar 2022, 01:54 PM
A look at the CSK team jersey for IPL 2022.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) recently unveiled the team jersey for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 tournament, complete with the TVS Eurogrip tyres' branding on the front. The association between TVS and CSK is expected to give the automotive component brand maximum visibility during the course of the T20 cricket tournament which starts from March 26 with the four-time champions taking on Kolkata Knight Riders.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Taigun
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Carens
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 8.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Audi Q7
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 80 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mercedes-benz S-class
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 1.57 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Safari
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 14.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The official CSK jersey for IPL 2022 gets four stars to highlight the four IPL titles won by the team. It also gets a camouflage on the shoulder blades as a mark of respect for the Indian armed forces. The trademark roaring lion logo is on the front left corner of the shirt with TVS Eurogrip coming in as a principal sponsor. “This is a high impact partnership, as big as it gets within the IPL opportunities. TVS Eurogrip is all about high performance, quality tyres and Chennai Super Kings similarly have been consistently delivering high performance," said P Madhavan, Executive VP for sales and marketing at TVS Srichakra. “We believe this synergy in values would certainly lead to winning strides for both partners. We are in a growth phase and with the champions by our side, we are looking to catapult our brand recall, salience and hence business to the next level."

First Published Date: 23 Mar 2022, 01:54 PM IST
TAGS: TVS IPL Indian Premier League IPL 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS