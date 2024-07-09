HT Auto
Cars turn into boats again as monsoon showers expose Mumbai's sorry woes

Cars turn into boats again as monsoon showers expose Mumbai's sorry woes

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Jul 2024, 08:09 AM
  • Vehicular movement in Mumbai has been severely hampered as heavy rainfall is expected to persist.
Mumbai rain
Andheri Subway is closed for traffic and waterlogging in Andheri area near subway due to heavy rain in the city. (Raju Shinde/HT Photo)
Andheri Subway is closed for traffic and waterlogging in Andheri area near subway due to heavy rain in the city.

A sight all too familiar for locals in Mumbai is once again creating chaos for commuters in what is the financial capital of the country. While almost a yearly feature, heavy rainfall in the city has once again exposed the civic apathy in Mumbai with cars, bikes, three-wheelers and even larger vehicles like buses and trucks either moving at a snail's pace or coming to a complete halt.

Many areas on Mumbai received more than 300 mm of rainfall in just one day ending Monday which resulted in flooded streets in various localities. Of this, around 210 mm was received in just a matter of two hours. The massive showers between Sunday night and Monday morning resulted in an all-too-familiar chaos in the city. And it is unlikely to improve as the Met department has issued a ‘Red Alert’ for Tuesday as well with heavy rains likely to continue battering the city.

Cars float, bikes drown in flooded Mumbai streets

Waterlogging was reported from many areas of Mumbai with vehicular movement severely affected. Even parked vehicles in many areas were seen with rainwater till the bonnet level. Complaints of vehicles breaking down were also reported even as traffic movement on public roads slowed down.

Also Read : AI artist reimagines vehicles for Mumbai rains

Traffic was not only affected on roads but even train services and flight operations have taken a big hit in Mumbai. With predictions of more rainfall in the city for Tuesday, the situation is unlikely to improve anytime soon. Schools and colleges have been shut while Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has said that he is taking stock of the situation. Such is the nature of the grave situation that as per news agency PTI, teams of the National Disaster Response Force have had to be deployed in Kurla and Ghatkopar areas of Mumbai.

Locals are being advised to stay at home if and when possible because of the chances of getting stuck in traffic-related gridlocks. Driving a car or riding a bike can be extremely dangerous in such conditions and motorists are being urged to exercise extreme caution.

First Published Date: 09 Jul 2024, 08:04 AM IST
TAGS: Mumbai rain Mumbai rains

