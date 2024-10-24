‘Call child support’: Viral video shows man letting minor girl ride TVS Jupiter

In yet another instance of rampant traffic rules' violation, a video has surfaced on X which shows a man allowing a child to ride a TVS Juipter scooter while he comfortably warms the back seat. At one point in the video, he even smiles towards the camera and waves his hand.

The video shows the man giving control of a presumably new TVS Jupiter scooter to the child dressed in her school uniform. The rider and the pillion both are seen without helmets on a public road, weaving through traffic. The vehicle is tough to identify as there is no number plate on the front or back which is another addition to a long list of traffic rules' violation.

Endangering the life of a minor

Netizens are enraged after the video surfaced online with most commenting on the sheer callousness of the man and accusing him of endangering his life, the life of the child as well as fellow motorists and pedestrians. An X user said, “Super planning by Father. Intelligent...removed Number plate as well ....no complaint no charges." Another user exclaimed, “Someone please put that man in prison!"

What the law says

The legal driving age in India for motorised vehicles is set at 18 years. The possession of a legal driving license approved by the area's RTO is also required by the law. According to the Motor Vehicles Act of 1914, vehicle registration and licensing in India is mandatory. In 2012 the Supreme Court made the High-Security Registration Plate (HSRP) mandatory for all vehicles. When riding a two-wheeler, the passengers riding are also very important and needless to say, required by the law in all states of the country.

Also Read : Watch out parents: Minor driving car, riding bike can land you in big trouble

Punishment for the parent

The consequences of letting a minor drive or ride a motor vehicle can be severe for the parent or guardian. If a juvenile commits a motor vehicle offence, the juvenile's guardian or the owner of the vehicle is considered guilty and can be punished.

As far as underage driving is concerned, Section 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita outlines fines of up to ₹25,000 and cancellation of the vehicle's registration for 12 months if a minor is caught flouting the law. He or she can also be declared ineligible for a driving license until the age of 25.

