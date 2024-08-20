HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers New Tvs Jupiter 110 Teased Ahead Of Launch This Week

New TVS Jupiter 110 teased ahead of launch this week

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Aug 2024, 15:36 PM
TVS Motor Company has dropped a new teaser on social media for the upcoming new-gen Jupiter 110 scooter ahead of its launch on August 22, 2024. The new TVS Jupiter 110 is expected to see a comprehensive upgrade and the teaser hints at a complete redesign with a new front apron. Going by the teaser video, the new Jupiter 110 is expected to get a new fascia with LED DRLs running across the face with integrated turn indicators.

New TVS Jupiter 110: What To Expect?

The new TVS Jupiter 110 is expected to be more tech-friendly with a contemporary design language over the predecessor. The new offering will not only get a redesigned headlamp but new side panels and rear profile, along with a new LED taillight. A fresh teaser also previews some of the features including a front fuel filler cap, the longest seat in the segment, and a bigger under-seat storage capacity with the space to accommodate two helmets.

Also Read : New-gen TVS Jupiter to launch on August 22. What makes it so successful?

New TVS Jupiter 110: New Features Expected

The teaser further hints at a fully digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity and a host of connected features which are likely to include turn-by-turn navigation, call and SMS alerts, music controls, geofencing, geotagging and more. Some of these features are already available with the Jupiter ZX SmartXonnect variants.

New TVS Jupiter 110: Engine Specifications

There’s no word on the performance numbers just yet but expect to see improvements to the single-cylinder engine with better fuel economy numbers with the IntelliGO automatic start/stop feature. The current Jupiter is powered by the 109.7 cc air-cooled motor with fuel injection that develops 7.77 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 8.8 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm, paired with a CVT automatic.

TVS Jupiter 110: Price & Rivals

The TVS Jupiter 110 is currently priced between 73,650 and 90,573 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The model is available in six variants. Expect the new scooter to see an incremental price hike with all the latest features and upgrades on offer. The new Jupiter 110 will take on the Hero Xoom 110, Honda Activa 110, Hero Pleasure 110 and the like in the segment.

First Published Date: 20 Aug 2024, 15:36 PM IST
TAGS: Xoom 110 Jupiter TVS TVS Motor Company TVS Jupiter 110 TVS Jupiter TVS Scooter Scooter

