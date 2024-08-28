2024 TVS Jupiter 110: Quick review

TVS Motor Company has completely revamped its Jupiter scooter.
2024 Jupiter 110 comes with a striking new design with a lot of cuts and creases. It looks a lot better and modern than the outgoing generation
The new digital cluster is reflective but is bright enough to be readable. There is bluetooth connectivity and a lot of information on offer.
The underseat storage can now store up to two helmets. There is also a cubby space behind apron.
TVS says that the new seat is the longest in the segment.
The new engine is very smooth and builds up speeds in a linear manner.
There is also an electric assist that helps while overtaking and while getting off the line.
The scooter feels very light and agile while riding.
The brakes also feel quite good but the rear can lock up under heavy braking.