BYD marks historic milestone as 15 millionth new energy vehicle rolls out

BYD has reached a landmark achievement with the rollout of its 15 millionth new energy vehicle, a Denza N8L, at the company’s Jinan factory. The ceremony highlighted not only this production milestone but also the fact that the N8L unit represents the fifteen thousandth of its kind built.

Strong Sales Drive Momentum

The company’s sales performance in 2025 demonstrates continued expansion and resilience. Between January and November, BYD recorded 4.182 million units sold, reflecting an 11.3 per cent increase compared to the previous year. Overseas sales contributed significantly to this upward trend, reaching 9,17,000 units. This already surpasses the entire overseas sales volume achieved in 2024. Today, BYD’s new energy portfolio serves customers in more than 119 countries and regions across six continents.

BYD sales in India

BYD India recorded sales of 425 units in November 2025, down from 570 units in October. This translates to a month-on-month decline of 25.44 per cent. However, when compared with November 2024, when the company sold 367 units, the latest figures reflect a year-on-year growth of 15.80 per cent.

BYD's lineup in India

BYD sells four electric vehicle models in India. There is Sealion 7, eMax 7, Atto 3 and Seal.

BYD eMax 7 gets benefits

BYD India has announced limited-period benefits on the eMax 7, offering savings of up to ₹2.6 lakh. Customers can also opt for an extended warranty worth up to ₹3 lakh, along with a complimentary maintenance package for up to seven years.

Additional perks include benefits of up to ₹1 lakh under exchange, loyalty, and corporate purchase schemes. However, buyers should note that only one of these monetary benefits can be availed at a time, and they cannot be combined. Full terms and conditions apply and can be clarified by authorised dealerships.

The BYD eMax 7 is priced between ₹26.90 lakh and ₹29.90 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. BYD offers the eMax 7 in two variants - Premium and Superior. Both variants are available as 6-seater and 7-seater versions.

The BYD eMAX 7 is offered with a choice of two battery configurations. The entry level Premium variant uses a 55.4 kWh battery that delivers 161 bhp and 310 Nm of torque, with a claimed driving range of 420 kilometers.

The Superior variant features a larger 71.8 kWh battery, producing 201 bhp while retaining 310 Nm of torque. Its range is rated at 530 kilometers on a single charge, giving it the edge for longer journeys.

