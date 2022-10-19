Bugatti launches limited-run smartwatch made of carbon-fiber elements

Bugatti will create only 2,500 pieces of the smartwatch, with the first 500 delivered in December.

Bugatti has launched a limited-edition smartwatch series, called Carbone Limited Edition, which makes use of carbon fiber - a crucial material for all Bugatti vehicles. The carbon-fiber elements of the watch are finished in highlights of blue, and are milled precisely from a solid block. Bugatti will create only 2,500 pieces of the smartwatch, with the first 500 delivered in December. Each watch costs 2,590 Euros.

The battery capacity of the watch has has increased when compared to the previous model - Ceramique Edition One smartwatch. The battery capacity now stands at 540 mAh, seeing a 22% increase, meanwhile the overall weight has been reduced by 13% despite the larger battery, thanks to its new lightweight materials. In normal use, without the GPS services, the battery lasts up to 15 days. In always-on mode, the battery lasts two to three days.

(Also read | Here's why an all-electric Bugatti is not on the cards)

The smartwatch also has a dual-sensor that is capable of measuring both heart rate and heart rate variability.

The Carbone Limited Edition smartwatch mimics the Bugatti line-up as well as its technologies. It features a GPS sensor especially developed for this range of watches, housed among 1,000 intricately packaged components. Those taking it to the racetrack can have their lap times and acceleration data recorded automatically by the watch.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The smartwatch also has a dual-sensor that is capable of measuring both heart rate and heart rate variability to report detailed health data to the wearer, which can be logged on more than 90 different sports. Other features incude cardiovascular recovery, training recommendations, biological age and stress level measurements.

Some other basic functions include step counting and sleep monitoring. The smartwatch is waterproof to 100 m or 10 ATM, and comes with a 390*390px AMOLED Sapphire glass touch screen with 16.7 million colors. Owners of the watch have the choice of wearing it with a gray silicone/nylon strap or a black silicone strap – both included in the box.

First Published Date: