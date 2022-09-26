HT Auto
Home Auto News Here's Why An All Electric Bugatti Suv Is Not In The Cards

Here's why an all-electric Bugatti SUV is not in the cards

Bugatti aims to maintain exclusivity as the brand doesn't want to go for a high-volume models.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Sep 2022, 10:31 AM
File photo of a Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 
File photo of a Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 
File photo of a Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 
File photo of a Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 

French hypercar manufacturer Bugatti, unlike its peers, isn't planning to add an electric SUV to its lineup anytime soon. Explaining the reason for this approach, the company's CEO Matt Rimac said in an interview that a Bugatti electric SUV is not in the cards. One key reason behind this shift is to maintain exclusivity as the brand doesn't want to go for a high-volume model.

Though Bugatti had been mulling to add an SUV in its product lineup but then the exclusivity angle came in. “We always had an idea of what a second model line could be. But then we were also [thinking] at one point, are you starting to sell out the brand? What do you do with this precious logo? Will a step like this be too brutal, by selling that logo for some numbers?" the company's design director Achim Anscheidt had told Autocar.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
 
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra Xuv400 Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Xuv400 Ev
 
₹14 - 16 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev Prime (HT Auto photo)
Tata  Nexon Ev Prime
30.2 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 312 Km
₹14.99 - 17.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Electric | Automatic
₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | Bugatti Chiron successor to don a more athletic shape, says designer)

However, Anscheidt also pointed out that if the brand goes for a high volume model, this will make its flagships even more exclusive. “If one does [bring out an everyday/second model], I’m always a big fan of balancing this, not to forget the roots of the company or to [create] something more exclusive," he said.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Elaborating on this, Anscheidt explained that if the brand goes into slightly more volumes, it will have to go more exclusive on the other side, ‘so this remains the core product and it balances this’.

Former Bugatti Chairman Stephan Winkelmann, during his time, had said that a Bugatti SUV could offer a different mission with a different shape and that “electrification would be the right approach" but this plan seems have chilled down since the brand partnered with Rimac. The mission now seems to be building anything but the most exclusive hypercars possible.

First Published Date: 26 Sep 2022, 10:30 AM IST
TAGS: Bugatti electric vehicle EV electric mobility Rimac
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Ford is yet to reveal when this technology will be available in mass market.
Smartphone tech prowess may help Ford cars detect 'hidden' pedestrians
Screengrab taken from the video posted on Twitter by Delhi Police. 
Delhi Police shares viral video to underline why helmet is your best buddy
File photo used for representational purpose.
Honda's re-entry into SUV segment in 2023 makes automaker bullish on India biz
Delage D12 gets a V12 engine for power source.
This hybrid hypercar is influenced by both F1 racer and fighter jet
The front of the Manifesto Concept has some inspiration from the Bigster Concept.
Dacia Manifesto Concept debuts as a hardcore electric off-roader

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki sells Ciaz, Ignis and XL6 through its Nexa retail outlets.
Great discounts on Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, XL6 and Ignis. Check details
The TVS Ntorq 125 Race XP was launched earlier in 2021 in India at a price of ₹83,275 (Ex-showroom, Delhi).
TVS Motor launches Ntorq 125 Race XP in Nepal
Bajaj Pulsar N160 is more powerful than the Hero Xtreme 160R.
Bajaj Pulsar N160 vs Hero Xtreme 160R: Price, specs and features compared
Volvo XC90 launched in India at ₹94.90 lakh.
Volvo completes petrol hybrid lineup in India with XC40, XC90 facelifts
Despite being manufactured by the same automaker, both Maruti Suzuki Celerio and Maruti Suzuki WagonR come priced very aggressively against each other.
Maruti Suzuki Celerio vs Maruti Suzuki WagonR: Affordable siblings

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Hero Electric accelerates EV dreams, to establish mega factory in Rajasthan
Hero Electric accelerates EV dreams, to establish mega factory in Rajasthan
LML to return to India with electric bike in 2023, aims to raise ₹500 crore
LML to return to India with electric bike in 2023, aims to raise 500 crore
Volvo Cars aims one third sales from used car business, to expand by 2024
Volvo Cars aims one third sales from used car business, to expand by 2024
This Volkswagen innovative concept EV looks like a time machine from future
This Volkswagen innovative concept EV looks like a time machine from future
New BMW M2 ready to hit the asphalt with 453 hp power, debut soon: Report
New BMW M2 ready to hit the asphalt with 453 hp power, debut soon: Report

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city