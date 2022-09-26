Here's why an all-electric Bugatti SUV is not in the cards

French hypercar manufacturer Bugatti, unlike its peers, isn't planning to add an electric SUV to its lineup anytime soon. Explaining the reason for this approach, the company's CEO Matt Rimac said in an interview that a Bugatti electric SUV is not in the cards. One key reason behind this shift is to maintain exclusivity as the brand doesn't want to go for a high-volume model.

Though Bugatti had been mulling to add an SUV in its product lineup but then the exclusivity angle came in. “We always had an idea of what a second model line could be. But then we were also [thinking] at one point, are you starting to sell out the brand? What do you do with this precious logo? Will a step like this be too brutal, by selling that logo for some numbers?" the company's design director Achim Anscheidt had told Autocar.

However, Anscheidt also pointed out that if the brand goes for a high volume model, this will make its flagships even more exclusive. “If one does [bring out an everyday/second model], I’m always a big fan of balancing this, not to forget the roots of the company or to [create] something more exclusive," he said.

Elaborating on this, Anscheidt explained that if the brand goes into slightly more volumes, it will have to go more exclusive on the other side, ‘so this remains the core product and it balances this’.

Former Bugatti Chairman Stephan Winkelmann, during his time, had said that a Bugatti SUV could offer a different mission with a different shape and that “electrification would be the right approach" but this plan seems have chilled down since the brand partnered with Rimac. The mission now seems to be building anything but the most exclusive hypercars possible.

