Bugatti Chiron successor to don a more athletic shape, says designer

Bugatti Chiron's successor has been making headlines for quite some time, and the exotic hypercar brand too, is not shying away from the fact. However, there is plenty of mystery around it. No matter what, the Bugatti Chiron is claimed to come with a more athletic shape. Also, it will be proportionally, technologically much more advanced, claimed a designer associated with the project during an interaction with Autocar UK.

(Watch: Bugatti Veyron wheel gets cut open in the name of science, costs $25,000)

Bugatti Deputy Design Director Frank Heyl said that the upcoming Bugatti succeeding the Chiron would come as an even more amazing model than the open-roof Mistral, which just debuted during Monterey Car Week. "It's going to be amazing, proportionally, technologically, in terms of innovation, in terms of unexpectedness. It's going to blow people out of the water completely, and it's a true joy to work on this," he added.

Bugatti chief Mate Rimac too, revealed a few aspects of the upcoming hypercar. He said that the new Bugatti would come with an internal combustion engine that's heavily electrified. “It's going in the opposite direction everybody probably expects," he reportedly said.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Speaking about the new Bugatti's styling, the company's design director Achim Anscheidt said that it has opportunities to get a bit more athletic for the shape without losing the general gesture of generosity of sovereignty. "There are opportunities to get just a bit more athletic for the shape of Bugatti in the future without losing the general gesture of generosity or sovereignty," he said. Anscheidt further said that the car would also have its constraints because of performance and performance needs.

Bugatti has already completed the design for the new model, claims the report. It also claims the company is showing it to clients to gain orders. The public debut of the Bugatti successor is likely to take place in 2024. The automaker is currently finishing production on the 500 Chirons.

First Published Date: