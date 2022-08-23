HT Auto
Watch: Bugatti Veyron wheel gets cut open in the name of science, costs $25,000

The Bugatti Veyron wheel was cut using a waterjet in 10 minutes.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Aug 2022, 11:49 AM
Bugatti Veyron wheels come highly expensive.
Everything about the Bugatti cars is super expensive. From the car itself to each of the components. The large aluminium wheels of the car can range between $10,000 and $40,000 each. A video from the Waterjet YouTube channel has shown a $25,000 wheel being cut open with a water jet to show what is inside it. The wheel comes wrapped with a specially made 365 series Michelin tyre. This makes the total cost of the wheel plus tyre around $35,000.

(In pics: Bugatti W16 Mistral, the last Bugatti to get the legendary W16 engine)

Bugatti is fussy when it comes to inspecting its vehicles. The video claims that each wheel is subjected to an x-ray inspection at every tyre change in order to check for hairline cracks in the aluminium.

The revelation from the video shows that Bugatti wheels include an inner ring that can support the tyre in case of a blowout. The waterjet slices the wheel all up in just 10 minutes, creating a piece of Bugatti aluminium pie.

The wheels are made by OZ Racing for Bugatti, and the tyres are actually glued to the wheel when they're installed. Bugatti only allows two new sets of tyres to be installed on wheels before new wheels are required in order to ensure the integrity of the wheel and the quality of the bead seal when tyres are mounted up. Considering a new set of Veyron wheels and tires can easily cost more than $100,000, that's a very expensive service.

First Published Date: 23 Aug 2022, 11:49 AM IST
TAGS: Bugatti sportscar hypercar
