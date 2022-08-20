In pics: Bugatti W16 Mistral, the last Bugatti to get the legendary W16 engine
Bugatti W16 Mistral is priced at 5 million euros each. Only 99 units will be made.
As the name suggests, the W16 Mistral comes with the 8.0-litre, quad-turbocharged engine that produces 1,577 hp and 1,600 Nm. It comes mated to a 7-speed DCT that transfers the power to all four wheels.
Only 99 units of the W16 Mistral will ever be made. As expected, all the units are already sold out. The deliveries will start in 2024.
The W16 Mistral is a follow up to the Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse.
At the rear, there are ‘X’ shaped tail lamps that are inspired by the Bugatti Bolide.
The interior of the W16 Mistral is similar to the Chiron but there are now new material choices.
The design of the W16 Mistral is inspired by Bugatti's Type 57 Roadster Grand Raid.
First Published Date: 20 Aug 2022, 11:16 AM IST
