Bugatti Baby II is possibly the most expensive toy car, also the most impressive

Bugatti has partnered with the Little Car Company to build a limited-edition, carbon-fibre inspired toy car, called Baby II. The scale model is possibly the most expensive toy car ever at €80,000 plus taxes and shipping. Each Bugatti Baby II model has been hand-built to customer’s specifications, and follows the exterior and interior detailing of the W16 Mistral, making it the ideal addition to Bugatti’s ultimate roadster.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Dec 2022, 14:24 PM
Bugatti Baby II has been based on an advanced carbon fiber architecture and its design and engineering are a tribute to the W16 Mistral
Bugatti Baby II has been based on an advanced carbon fiber architecture and its design and engineering are a tribute to the W16 Mistral, the last roadgoing Bugatti model to feature the legendary W16 engine. Owners can also choose to add a hand painted French flag on the side of the Baby II.

The 75 per cent scale version of the Bugatti Type 35, the Bugatti Baby II was developed to celebrate Bugatti’s 110th anniversary
The Bugatti Baby II carbon fibre edition features various carbon elements that grace the radiator and grille, dashboard panel, interior panels and mirror mount while the bespoke black wood steering wheel is finished with a carbon center.

