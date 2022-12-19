Bugatti Baby II is possibly the most expensive toy car, also the most impressive

Bugatti has partnered with the Little Car Company to build a limited-edition, carbon-fibre inspired toy car, called Baby II. The scale model is possibly the most expensive toy car ever at €80,000 plus taxes and shipping. Each Bugatti Baby II model has been hand-built to customer’s specifications, and follows the exterior and interior detailing of the W16 Mistral, making it the ideal addition to Bugatti’s ultimate roadster.

Bugatti Baby II has been based on an advanced carbon fiber architecture and its design and engineering are a tribute to the W16 Mistral, the last roadgoing Bugatti model to feature the legendary W16 engine. Owners can also choose to add a hand painted French flag on the side of the Baby II.

Also Read : Only 10 units of this Bugatti supercar have been made

The 75 per cent scale version of the Bugatti Type 35, the Bugatti Baby II was developed to celebrate Bugatti’s 110th anniversary

The Bugatti Baby II carbon fibre edition features various carbon elements that grace the radiator and grille, dashboard panel, interior panels and mirror mount while the bespoke black wood steering wheel is finished with a carbon center.

The visual finish is further added by a series of beautifully painted black components while the spare wheel, spare wheel bracket and straps have all been removed, to make the vehicle lighter.

The headlights of the Bugatti Baby II have been enclosed within a horizontal LED styling, which is again a design tribute to the W16 Mistral's headlights. On the inside, each new Bugatti Baby II features a custom engraved internal panel, displaying the chassis number and model name.

The 75 per cent scale version of the Bugatti Type 35, the Bugatti Baby II was developed to celebrate Bugatti’s 110th anniversary, and is limited to 500 units. The vehicle features adjustable pedals that are machined from solid aluminum billet and display the famous ‘EB’ logo, while the fuel pump handle has been exactly reproduced.

First Published Date: