Bugatti's creation Centodieci is one of the brand's most exclusive models
It is the reinterpretation of the French marque's one of the most popular models, EB 110
Under the hood, the supercar sports an 8.0-litre W16 quad-turbo engine
The engine can churn power output of 1,578 hp
Bugatti Centodieci can touch 100 kmph in 2.4 seconds
Interior of each unit took 16 weeks to create
The marque has used highest quality leather and carbon in the interiors
In recent testing, it has been observed that the Centodieci has a top speed of 322 kmph
Each unit of the Bugatti Centodieci costs 8 million euros