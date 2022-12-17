Only 10 units of this Bugatti supercar have been made 

Hindustan Times
Auto
Published Dec 17, 2022

Bugatti's creation Centodieci is one of the brand's most exclusive models 

It is the reinterpretation of the French marque's one of the most popular models, EB 110 

Under the hood, the supercar sports an 8.0-litre W16 quad-turbo engine

The engine can churn power output of 1,578 hp

Bugatti Centodieci can touch 100 kmph in 2.4 seconds 

Interior of each unit took 16 weeks to create

The marque has used highest quality leather and carbon in the interiors

In recent testing, it has been observed that the Centodieci has a top speed of 322 kmph 

Each unit of the Bugatti Centodieci costs 8 million euros  
