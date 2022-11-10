Greed for Speed! Bugatti Centodieci flies at 322 kmph

Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 10, 2022

Centodieci is the next mean machine from Bugatti camp

Only 10 units of the exclusive supercar would be produced. And each can almost fly!

During recent testing, each of the 10 units of Centodieci touched top speed of 322 kmph

At the core of each Centodieci is an 8.0-liter W16 engine producing 1,600 PS.

Each unit is being extensively tested before delivery to respective clients

The Bugatti supercar takes just 2.4 seconds to hit 100 kmph & has top speed of 380 kmph

And from standstill to 200 kmph takes all of 6.1 seconds

Big question - How much? Each Centodieci will cost around 8 million Euros!

First of the 10 units of the supercar has already been delivered

