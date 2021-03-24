Brand new Ferrari smashed beyond recognition six hours after key delivery

Imagine waiting for one whole year to get the keys to your dream car and then taking it out for a spin to test its ability. It seems like a euphoric day but for one gentleman, this did not really end on a good note after he crashed his brand new Ferrari F8 Tributo just six hours after getting his hands on it.

The 43-year-old driver recently slammed his brand new €360,000 F8 Tributo on a German motorway, completely wrecking the front end of the Italian car. As per a local media report, the police stated the Ferrari was equipped with summer tyres and was being driven on wet roads at the time of the crash, and also was riding on "inappropriate speeds".

The police further informed that the Ferrari initially crashed into a concrete barrier on the side of the road, cutting it off one its rear wheel in the process. The vehicle then slammed into a minibus and then struck a guardrail before coming to a halt on one side of the motorway.

The police has shared a photo of the damaged Ferrari that is now barely recognizable as the front-end as well as the windshield seem to have borne the brunt of the multiple collisions. The front wheels and suspension components have been damaged while the hood and front quarter panels look twisted.

The driver of the Ferrari was fortunate enough to not be hurt. However, the person on the passenger seat sustained injuries and was rushed to a hospital.

The Ferrari F8 Tributo sources power from a 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 engine that churns out 710 horsepower. With its speeding abilities, it is no less than a supercar but then that also comes with the added responsibility of driving the vehicle carefully. It is not clear if the F8 Tributo was speeding on the wet roads but it sure wasn't lucky enough to see the light of the day.