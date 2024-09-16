BMW unveils new retail model in India. Here’s the complete lowdown

BMW Group India has come up with the Retail.Next dealership concept. The idea here is to bring all the BMW brands in India, except for Rolls Royce, under one roof. Alongwith having vehicles from BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad, the Retail.Next dealerships will showcase the different accessories and service centres of these three brands.

The automotive market in India is changing rapidly, with the premium vehicle gaining traction like never before. In this sea of change, automakers are also revamping their retail strategy to gain the attention of younger audiences. While few are going for the D2C model, BMW Group India on the other hand is seeing the retail space through a different lens.

The idea here is to blend digital innovation with personalised service, offering a dynamic and engaging environment. BMW Group India stated that the layout features open spaces with minimalist design elements, allowing for a flow through the showroom. High-tech digital interfaces are integrated throughout the facility, enabling prospects to explore vehicle features, customise their preferences, and receive tailored recommendations.

Vikram Pawah, President and Chief Executive Officer, BMW Group India said, "At BMW Group India, we are changing the game by redefining the luxury experience. With the introduction of Retail.NEXT, we aren't just elevating experiences; we are transforming them."

He stated that Retail.NEXT dealerships are designed to revolutionise customer engagement by integrating 'phygital' innovations, where the physical meets the digital in environments that are as aesthetically stunning as they are forward-thinking.

This initiative marks the beginning of a countrywide roll-out as we expand our vision of an immersive luxury experience in India. We greatly appreciate our dealer partners for their unwavering dedication towards BMW Group and significant investment spanning over the period of 3 years for implementing Retail.NEXT in India, Pawah added. The company plans to implement the Retail.Next concept across 56 facilities in 33 cities over 36 months.

BMW Retail.Next: Different zones

The experience under the Retail.Next starts with a single entry for sales and service. BMW Group India believes that a dedicated single entry for sales and service ensures a clear entry point, making it easier to navigate the dealership seamlessly to address sales or service queries.

The new BMW Retail.Next dealerships have ‘Personal Service Advisor’ and ‘BMW Geniuses’ are equipped with innovative digital sales tools to provide comprehensive information on product features and services.

The 'one floor' and 'one ceiling' bring BMW, MINI, and BMW Motorrad, Sales and Service, New and BMW Premium Selection (BPS) - pre-owned cars all present on one consistent flooring with no separation between business areas. Visitors entering the showroom receive a welcome at the Welcome Stand instead of a traditional reception counter. The company believes that this helps in reducing the physical barrier between them and dealership staff.

Meanwhile, the ‘Multifunction Counter’ acts as a secondary interactive spot in addition to welcome stands and can be used for ‘Parts & Accessories’ sales or as a cashier desk for new or pre-owned car sales. The ‘Central Customer Walkway’ helps visitors navigate the showroom through an impressive array of premium luxury vehicles.

The company stated that the ‘Central Customer Hospitality’ area which stratigically places the ‘BMW Bar & Lounge’ in the centre provides an ideal area for customers to relax and grab a drink. Retail.NEXT integrates ‘Parts & Accessories and Lifestyle’ collection in the showroom and is now placed close to the Central Hospitality.

The ‘Customer Consultation Stages’ are located strategically throughout the showroom. The service consultation takes place where the client wants it and what fits the situation. These new dealerships will feature fully accessorised cars. The dealership will be able to display an extensive range of BMW M, BMW i, and BMW Motorrad models, as well as vehicles from the MINI and BPS portfolios.

These dealerships also have ‘Personal Service Advisor’ and ‘BMW Geniuses’ are equipped with innovative digital sales tools to provide comprehensive information on product features and services. Meanwhile, the Sales and Service Consultancy Lounges offer dedicated areas for situations that require a higher degree of privacy for discussion on different aspects such as financing, leasing, after sales service, etc.

The ‘Multifunctional Handover Bay’ is dedicated to all handover processes for new cars, pre-owned cars, and is also a starting point for test drives.

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) users can also look forward to AC/DC Fast-Charging facilities for charging their electric vehicles (EVs) at the dealership.

BMW Retail.Next: More than products

Additionally, the Retail.Next showroom employs various measures such as lighting, sound, temperature, product staging, and décor. Different lighting experiences and decor elements create a homely atmosphere across all touchpoints such as furniture, cars, etc.

The idea here is to create an atmosphere where customers will be encouraged to spend time and hence get to know more about the products and the brand. Pawah shared that during the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup finals, BMW Group customers were invited to watch the match from the showroom itself. This helped in creating a harmony between the brand and the customers, thus building a lifetime connection with the customers.

