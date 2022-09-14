BMW to set up its auto part manufacturing unit in Punjab

The Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann also invited BMW to collaborate with the state government in the e-mobility sector.

Automaker BMW has agreed to set up its auto part manufacturing unit in Punjab, as per a state government release. The decision was taken during the visit of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at BMW headquarters in Germany. This will be the second unit of the company in India as one such unit was already operational in Chennai.

The minister also invited BMW to collaborate with the state government in the e-mobility sector. He said that e-mobility is a major sector of focus for the auto giant, which targets 50% of its global sales to consist of fully electric vehicles by 2030. He added that Punjab's EV Policy is expected to usher in a new era for the e-mobility sector in the state.

The company recently has launched the X4 ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ in the Indian market for a price of ₹72,90,000 (ex-showroom) for the 30i variant whereas the 30d variant costs ₹74,90,000 (ex-showroom). The ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ is brought to India to celebrate the 50th anniversary of BMW's M division. It is expected that the manufacturer will bring limited numbers of the ‘50 Jahre M Edition’. before the X4, BMW launched ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ for their 6 Series, M4 Competition and X7.

The X4 50 Jahre M Edition is offered with two engine options. There is a 3.0-litre diesel engine or a 2.0-litre petrol engine. Both engines are twin-turbocharged and come mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. The petrol engine produces 252 hp of max power and 350 Nm of peak torque whereas the diesel engine produces 265 hp of max power and 620 Nm of peak torque.

