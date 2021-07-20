BMW, Royal Enfield bikes as joining bonus at this Indian tech startup

In a bid to aggressively expand its business plans, a tech startup that goes by the name 'BharaPe has' announced a rather unusual way to lure techies in. The company is offering a range of joining and referral perks for those who wish to apply for the startup.

(Also Read: Royal Enfield becomes top mid-size motorcycle company in this country)

BharatPe is offering a range of premium bikes which is part of its "Bike Package" scheme. In addition, there is also a "Gadget Package" scheme for tech addicts; and new joiners are free to choose between any of the packages.

Models offered under the Bike Package option includes a range of five motorcycles - BMW G310R, KTM Duke 390, Jawa Perak, KTM RC 390 and Royal Enfield Himalayan. Needless to say, all the bikes offered fare in the premium category with the KTM RC 390 costing the most at ₹2.77 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The BMW G 310 R is also priced very similarly as its cost starts at ₹2.50 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Meanwhile, part of the Gadget Package includes - Bose Headphone, Apple iPad Pro, Harman Kardon Speaker, WFH desk and chair, Samsung Galaxy Watch, and Firefox Typhoon 27.5 D bicycle.

Speaking on the initiative, Ashneer Grover, Co-Founder and CEO, BharatPe said, “BharatPe is a tech-first Fintech. As we build the next generation of banking in India, we want to invite and excite the best Tech talent to work with us on building market leading products at scale."

(Also Read: BMW storms e-scooter space, CE 04 revealed with 10.25-inch screen)

"The company, that is planning to launch a slew of products in the merchant and consumer lending space, will be tripling the strength of its Technology Team and hiring 100 more members," BharatPe said in a statement.

Source: Mint