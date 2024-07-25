BMW recalls over 291,000 SUVs in this country. Here's why

BMW has recalled more than 291,000 X3 SUVs in the US, owing to a faulty interior cargo rail, which can detach in case of a rear crash, increasing the risk of injury. The recall covers certain BMW X3 SUVs that were manufactured between 2018 and 2023. The German luxury car manufacturer has said in its official recall documents posted to the US safety regulator National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that dealers will replace the rear cargo rail bolts that attach to the vehicle body.

The car major claims to have become aware of the defect after an extreme crash involving an affected SUV in August 2022. However, the automaker has not revealed if anyone was injured during the crash or not.

The latest recall impacts some BMW BMW X3 sDrive30i, X3 xDrive30i, X3 M40i and X3 manufactured between 2018 and 2023, revealed NHTSA. In these impacted vehicles, a rear cargo rail on the car roof is fitted, which could become damaged in an extreme rear crash and cause the rail to detach. The auto OEM plans to start notifying the affected X3 SUv customers starting August 30 and dealers will offer free rear cargo rail replacements.

This is not the first recall issued by BMW this year. The auto major has recalled a total of 778,102 vehicles so far this year through 17 notices in the US, revealed NHTSA data. About 88.2 per cent of these affected vehicles have been recalled across three recalls this month.

The automaker recalled more than 390,000 vehicles earlier this month owing to airbag inflator issues. The recall covered some BMW 3 Series sedans and sports wagon models with airbag inflators manufactured by Takata. Later, the automaker recalled another 1,100 cars the following week with the Takata airbag inflators, including some Gran Coupe and Gran Turismo models manufactured in 2014 and 2015, among others.

