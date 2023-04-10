HT Auto
BMW MINI welcomes digital dog Spike in its Concept Aceman model

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Apr 2023, 12:09 PM
BMW MINI has a canine friend called Spike in the real world and now, the brand has created a digital version of the English bulldog as an Intelligent Personal Assistant. The digital four-legged assistant will appear in the cockpit of the new MINI Concept Aceman. The premium automaker shares that Spike will be the virtual companion for users in future models.

This computerised assistant is going to make its debut at the Auto Shanghai international trade fair which will take place from April 18 to April 27 in China. Virtual Spike will appear on the circular OLED central display and dashboard of the concept car. The design team of the automaker created this version of the beloved dog from an initial sketch. Oliver Heilmer, Head of MINI Design says, “MINI will always be synonymous with emotions and remarkable experiences. That’s why we are now taking Spike into the future as a digital character. And he is not just a design experiment – he is becoming a characterful companion for the user experience."

Also Read : Next-gen MINI Countryman EV to offer 450 km range )

The MINI Concept Aceman was showcased last year and it is a fully electric and digital car. This model is a blueprint for MINI's future lineup. Calling the model an urban crossover, this electric vehicle is built on the sustainability principle which promises an immersive digital experience.

Also Read : MINI Clubman Final Edition is here! )

The interior of the Concept Aceman offers a circular OLED display which comes with a new graphic display, a modern layout and attractively designed widgets. The carmaker shares the display and control system in the production vehicle will be based on the latest generation of the MINI Operating System, which for the first time is built on an Android Open Source Project (AOSP) software stack.

First Published Date: 10 Apr 2023, 12:09 PM IST
TAGS: BMW MINi BMW MINI Concept Aceman
