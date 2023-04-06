Next-gen MINI Countryman EV to offer 450 km of range

BMW Group has dropped first official teaser images of next-generation MINI Countryman
The EV will make its official global debut later this year
The 2024 MINI Countryman will be produced at BMW's Leipzig plant in Germany
The EV will draw power from either single or dual electric motor options
It is expected to offer a range of about 450 km (WLTP cycle) on a single charge
The new-gen EV gets a 64.7 kWh battery pack
The EV will also grow in proportions over its current iteration
Its length has increased by 130 mm to 4,429 mm
Its height has grown by 60 mm to 1,613 mm