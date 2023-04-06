Next-gen MINI Countryman EV to offer 450 km of range

Published Apr 06, 2023

BMW Group has dropped first official teaser images of next-generation MINI Countryman

The EV will make its official global debut later this year 

The 2024 MINI Countryman will be produced at BMW's Leipzig plant in Germany 

The EV will draw power from either single or dual electric motor options

 It is expected to offer a range of about 450 km (WLTP cycle) on a single charge

The new-gen EV gets a 64.7 kWh battery pack

The EV will also grow in proportions over its current iteration

Its length has increased by 130 mm to 4,429 mm

 Its height has grown by 60 mm to 1,613 mm 
