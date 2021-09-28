BMW doesn't want to fix a date for discontinuing ICE vehicles. Not yet

While many automakers have announced the tentative timeline for phasing out internal combustion engines and adopting only electric vehicles, BMW doesn't seem interested in following the trend yet. The intention behind this was recently revealed by BMW's development chief Frank Weber in an interview with Automotive News, CarScoops reported.

Weber stressed the need for robust development of infrastructure for electric vehicles before rushing to electrification.

“For electric mobility, the question is not when the combustion engine is ending. The question is: When is the system ready to absorb all those battery-electric vehicles? It’s about charging infrastructure, renewable energy. Are people ready? Is the system ready? Is the charging infrastructure ready? All of that," he said.

(Also read | In battle for better range, BMW may have other priorities. Here's why)

BMW development chief shared that the company also wants to focus on the process of transition that works perfectly in tandem socially and economically. “It has also to do with the fact that I have people working for me on combustion engines and I’m shifting them over time into electric. It makes no sense to make the transition overnight. I have to make sure that this transition works perfectly – for both social reasons and economic reasons. These are real big questions," he added.

Weber also went ahead to convey that BMW does support the upcoming Euro 7 emissions regulations and plans the best outcomes for its combustion engines. He also added that following the emissions rules will be the last big investment in combustion engines.

(Also read | BMW orders batteries worth $24 billion as EV demand grows)

Weber also shared that nobody has to decide today that they will stop manufacturing ICE vehicles by 2030. “The last thing we want is that customers have to buy electric cars and there is no adequate charging infrastructure. That is in nobody’s interest," he said.